RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump DENIES Ever Calling Dead American Soldiers 'Losers' and 'Suckers' — Despite General John Kelly's Claim Otherwise

Donald Trump recently denied rumors that he once called dead American soldiers both “losers” and “suckers."

By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump recently denied rumors that he once called dead American soldiers both “losers” and “suckers” during a military event for the nation’s fallen back in 2018, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday evening to dismiss the surprising rumors.

The ex-president’s Truth Social post also came almost four years after General John Kelly first made the claim back in September 2020.

According to Kelly, who once served as Trump’s chief of staff, the then-president called America’s fallen soldiers both “losers” and “suckers” during an event at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside Paris, France in 2018.

“Why should I go to that cemetery?” Trump allegedly told Kelly at the time. “It’s filled with losers.”

The then-president also allegedly referred to the nearly 2,000 Marines who lost their lives during World War I’s Battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Source: MEGA

Flash forward to this weekend, and Trump denied the allegations.

Trump’s post came shortly after President Joe Biden visited Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Who would ever say such a thing?” Trump wrote on Sunday night. “Only a sicko with an axe to grind would suggest that anyone would make such a statement.”

“Obviously, I never said that dead Soldiers are ‘losers and suckers.’ Who would say such a thing?” the embattled ex-president continued. “It was MADE UP DISINFORMATION by Radical Left Democrats, and Trump Haters.”

Source: MEGA

“Anytime you see that despicable FAKE statement used, remember that it comes from the FASCIST SCUM that is destroying our Country,” Trump added. “Nobody has done more for the Military than Donald J. Trump - I completely Rebuilt it, and added SPACE FORCE to boot!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s claim that he never called fallen American soldiers both “losers” and “suckers” came shortly after he also denied ever calling for Hillary Clinton to be “locked up” during the 2016 presidential election.

Although Trump was caught leading “lock her up” chants against Clinton in several videos from the 2016 campaign trail, he recently denied ever taking part in the “terrible” chants.

“After we won against Hillary, people would say: Lock her up, lock her up,” the ex-president said during an interview with Fox News last Wednesday night.

Source: MEGA

“And I said, wouldn’t it be terrible if I locked up the wife of the president of the United States, former, and locked up the former secretary of state?” Trump continued. “It’s a terrible thing.”

“I thought it was terrible,” he repeated later on during his interview with Fox News last week. “I’d make a speech, everyone would say: Lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.”

