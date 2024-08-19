J Lo Hits the Bottle: Star Revels in Joining Viral Hooch-Swigging Trend — in Wake of Rumors Ben Affleck Split From Her to 'Save His Sobriety'
Jennifer Lopez wasn't being very "mindful" of Ben Affleck's sobriety journey.
The multi-hyphenate filmed herself indulging in alcohol "from the bottle" as she took part in the latest TikTok trend – despite Affleck's sobriety journey being a factor in the couple's rumored split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
J Lo, 55, captioned her TikTok video "very demure ... very mindful" in a nod to creator Jools LeBron's viral catch phrase.
Wearing oversized gold-rimmed glasses, a khaki jacket and white crop top, J Lo was seen gripping a bottle of her Delola brand alcohol.
Playing on the social media trend, she told the camera: "You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure. Very mindful."
After taking a swig straight from the bottle, she added: "I don’t just chug it. Little by little. Very elegant."
J Lo posted the video after a night out with friends at Bruno Mars' concert, which she documented on her Instagram stories.
Divorce rumors appeared to be far from the 55-year-old's mind as she posted meeting up with two girlfriends before hitting up the Just the Way You Are singer's show at Los Angeles' brand new Intuit Dome.
The Jenny From the Block singer was caught cutting a rug during the show, singing and dancing freely as Mars belted out his hit Marry Me.
J Lo appeared to be in good spirits after reuniting with Affleck mere hours before for the Oscar winner's 52nd birthday, though she notably didn't publicly wish her estranged husband happy birthday on social media.
- J.Lo Stabbed in the Heart Again: Ben Affleck REUNITES With Jennifer Garner For Japan Vacation Amid Lopez Divorce Drama
- Revealed: Why Ben Affleck Loves His New 'Bachelor Pad' — 'It's More Low-Key Than Place With J Lo and Has a Huge Chunk of Land For Space and Privacy'
- Broken Ben: Affleck 'Vowing to Live Like Monk' and Swear Off 'Sex and Relationships' as He Reels From J.Lo Marriage Hell
Despite the reunion, divorce rumors continue to swirl – and J Lo's night out further added to gossip about the pair living separate lives.
Affleck, who has openly discussed his addiction issues and sobriety journey, recently purchased a $20.5million bachelor pad after moving out of the couple's $60million marital home.
Insiders said the home is a much better fit for Affleck's "needs" and style, while others claimed the actor's temperance played a factor in his alleged decision to part ways after being married for just two years.
Sources claimed J Lo's indulgent "glam lifestyle" was putting Affleck's hard-fought "sobriety at risk".
The insider said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."
Affleck, who has done multiple stints in rehab for alcoholism, was said to be "risking his sobriety in that environment” – and as a result, he “had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse."
J Lo refrained from drinking alcohol for years, but oddly decided to launch her own cocktail brand in 2023 after reuniting with her Gigli co-star.
After the On the Floor singer was met with backlash over the launch, she defended her decision by clarifying she enjoys the "occasional cocktail" and drinks "responsibly".
She added: "I don’t drink to get s---faced. I drink to be social and have a nice time. And kind of relax and let loose a little bit. But always responsibly."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.