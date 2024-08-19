Meghan V Martha! Markle's Bid to Dethrone Stewart as Lifestyle Queen 'Set to Fail' — With TV Veteran 'Secretly Laughing Behind Doomed Duchess' Back'
Domestic diva Martha Stewart is laughing in the face of Meghan Markle's attempts to stake a claim as a new lifestyle queen.
A close friend shared with RadarOnline.com: "In true Martha fashion, she remains gracious yet firm, signaling she is ready to defend her title.
"She is not the pass-the-baton sort of person and will not hand over her crown without a fight. It's going to take someone with much more experience than a duchess who couldn't handle doing the job in the U.K. to replace Martha!"
The source is referring to Prince Harry and his wife's decision to step down as senior working royals in January 2020.
Stewart will always remain polite when asked about the Duchess of Sussex's latest lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard, but sources dished she is really not a fan of the former Suits star.
Following its summer launch, an insider revealed Stewart's true feelings about Markle's new brand.
The insider told RadarOnline.com: "Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go – and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it's a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks.
"She's tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan's venture because, honestly, it's irritating and insulting to her that she's being compared to a rookie!"
Like Stewart, whose collection sells almost anything for your home, Markle hopes to eventually sell everything from cookbooks and coffee and tea services to jellies and jams.
Back in April, two of Markle's friends debuted the first item from American Riviera Orchard – a small-batch strawberry jam they had received in a basket from Markle.
The friends, Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, are known influencers and also happen to be married to famous men. Blaquier, a model and businesswoman, is the wife of Harry and Meghan's pal and famous polo player Nacho Figueras.
Robbins is a fashion designer married to Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins.
Figueras went on to share his own goodies in a June Instagram story featuring a new raspberry jam and a jar of dog biscuits.
Markle is not the first A-list celebrity to find themselves at odds with Stewart over their desire to launch a new lifestyle brand.
Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow found herself being accused of mimicking Stewart when she launched her Goop brand by none other than Sweart herself. She thought the Marvel star should stick to acting.
According to one insider, Paltrow's foray into the home goods territory left Stewart fuming.
Stewart reportedly huffed: "She just needs to be quiet. She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart!"
The insider believes Meghan better buckle up as she tries to take on Martha on her home turf: "If Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she's married to a prince, she better think again.
"Martha doesn't put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding. But if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won't hold back in trying to take her down. She's still just as competitive as she's ever been!"
