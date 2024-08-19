Home > Entertainment > Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood Crisis: Pals Fear Star's Life Will Be 'Thrown Into Chaos' When She Tries to Fill Katy Perry's Shoes on 'American Idol' Source: MEGA Carrie Underwoods's friends worry about the singer as she starts her new job on American Idol. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 19 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Country cutie Carrie Underwood is replacing Katy Perry as an American Idol judge, but sources have said the enormous pressure threatens to throw the star's life into chaos! A source told RadarOnline.com: "This isn't going to be an easy transition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Several friends of Carrie Underwood are afraid that hosting American Idol will throw her live into chaos.

"There are plenty of people who want to see her fall. The pressure is putting Carrie at risk of throwing her life into chaos! "And there's already a ton of b----ing and knife sharpening going on ahead of her arrival."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The worry comes after Underwood was named as the replacement judge for Katy Perry

Article continues below advertisement

The Before He Cheats hitmaker, 41 – whose career launched when she won season four of the singing competition in 2005 – is set to begin filming season 23 this fall. Luke Bryan, 48, who will join Underwood on the judges panel along with Lionel Richie, 75, teases she'll need to "double up" on her therapy sessions to "deal with" her new role, but it's no joke!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Underwood will judge American Idol's next season alongside Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source continued: "This is a huge step up for Carrie as far as putting herself out there to Middle America and she's being paid handsomely for it, but she's under no illusions that it's going to be easy. "The level of stress that will come along with this is immense."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Luke Bryan joked that, in order to deal with her upcoming role, Underwood was going to have to "double up" her therapy sessions.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry walked away from a $25million salary after receiving a tidal wave of backlash from fans and staffers on the singing show. Perry, 39, quit the show after seven seasons. She said she needed to "feel that pulse of my own beat".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA According to one insider, the stress of judging the show will once again put pressure on Underwood's marriage to hockey pro Mike Fisher.

Article continues below advertisement

The I Kissed a Girl singer made the shocking announcement during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Perry explained: "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans.

Article continues below advertisement

"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol." But sources also claimed "things got very rough for Katy" before she ditched American Idol – and they expressed concerns about how Underwood will fair once shooting for the show begins later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many friends worry the show will cut into Underwood's time with her two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Things got very rough for Katy in the end, so of course that's got to worry Carrie. "She's going to need a very thick skin!"

Article continues below advertisement

While the Grammy winner's fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, 42, has had roaring success as a judge on The Voice, that's no guarantee for Underwood. The insider continued: "The bosses are relieved to have a glamorous country star of her caliber on board. Plus she has a history with the show.

Article continues below advertisement

"But the big question here is whether she's got the temperament to handle the pressure, as the bosses are banking on her to hit the ground running and deliver big ratings. "Plus, there's how she reacts to the inevitable online trolling!"

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Somethin' Bad songbird has faced plenty of turmoil in her 14-year marriage to former pro hockey player Mike Fisher over her workaholic ways. Now friends worry things could get worse as she faces more time apart from him and their sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "The fear is that it could cause major family strain. "But Carrie was never going to say no to this. It's the opportunity of a lifetime!" Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.comat tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle