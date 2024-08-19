Carrie Underwood Crisis: Pals Fear Star's Life Will Be 'Thrown Into Chaos' When She Tries to Fill Katy Perry's Shoes on 'American Idol'
Country cutie Carrie Underwood is replacing Katy Perry as an American Idol judge, but sources have said the enormous pressure threatens to throw the star's life into chaos!
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This isn't going to be an easy transition.
"There are plenty of people who want to see her fall. The pressure is putting Carrie at risk of throwing her life into chaos!
"And there's already a ton of b----ing and knife sharpening going on ahead of her arrival."
The Before He Cheats hitmaker, 41 – whose career launched when she won season four of the singing competition in 2005 – is set to begin filming season 23 this fall.
Luke Bryan, 48, who will join Underwood on the judges panel along with Lionel Richie, 75, teases she'll need to "double up" on her therapy sessions to "deal with" her new role, but it's no joke!
Our source continued: "This is a huge step up for Carrie as far as putting herself out there to Middle America and she's being paid handsomely for it, but she's under no illusions that it's going to be easy.
"The level of stress that will come along with this is immense."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry walked away from a $25million salary after receiving a tidal wave of backlash from fans and staffers on the singing show.
Perry, 39, quit the show after seven seasons. She said she needed to "feel that pulse of my own beat".
The I Kissed a Girl singer made the shocking announcement during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Perry explained: "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans.
"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."
But sources also claimed "things got very rough for Katy" before she ditched American Idol – and they expressed concerns about how Underwood will fair once shooting for the show begins later this year.
An insider said: "Things got very rough for Katy in the end, so of course that's got to worry Carrie.
"She's going to need a very thick skin!"
While the Grammy winner's fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, 42, has had roaring success as a judge on The Voice, that's no guarantee for Underwood.
The insider continued: "The bosses are relieved to have a glamorous country star of her caliber on board. Plus she has a history with the show.
"But the big question here is whether she's got the temperament to handle the pressure, as the bosses are banking on her to hit the ground running and deliver big ratings.
"Plus, there's how she reacts to the inevitable online trolling!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Somethin' Bad songbird has faced plenty of turmoil in her 14-year marriage to former pro hockey player Mike Fisher over her workaholic ways.
Now friends worry things could get worse as she faces more time apart from him and their sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.
A source said: "The fear is that it could cause major family strain.
"But Carrie was never going to say no to this. It's the opportunity of a lifetime!"
