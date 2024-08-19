'Vanderpump' Star Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Posts $80k Bond After Airport Arrest on Felony Cannabis Trafficking Charges
Jeremy Madix, the little brother of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, posted an $80,000 bond to get out of Florida jail after his latest arrest on cannabis trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal after obtaining court documents.
Jeremy, who has made brief appearances on his sister's reality show, was busted trying to sneak 76lbs of pot past airport security on his way to Frankfurt, Germany, according to authorities.
After a stint behind bars in Orlando, the 32-year-old was allowed bond so he could return home to California, where he lives with his fiancé, Rachael. Court records show Ariana's only sibling paid $8,000, or 10%, over the weekend to a bondsman who covered the remaining amount. We reached out to Orlando police Monday morning to confirm whether Jeremy had been released.
Jeremy and his friend, Jonah Ahad, were stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents at the Orlando International Airport on February 16. Each brought a "large black soft-sided Tumi suitcase" and Jeremy had a "large black hard-sided Briggs and Riley suitcase", complete with their names on luggage tags.
During a search, an agent found "a large amount of leafy green substance in vacuum sealed bags in all [three] of the suitcases" totaling around 91lbs.
In Jeremy's luggage, cops said they found 64 vacuum-sealed bags full of cannabis, while Jonah had 31 bags in his suitcase.
At the scene, Jonah and Jeremy "declined to speak about the investigation without an attorney present," according to their arrest affidavit.
Each was charged with trafficking cannabis in an amount greater than 25lbs: a first-degree felony.
Jeremy was arrested on July 10 at his home in Oceanside, California, and extradited to Florida where he was held without bond. Jonah was taken into custody in May.
On August 14, Jeremy's lawyer asked the judge to grant his client bond to "allow him to return to California to continue to support himself and further his education".
In the filing, he promised Jeremy was "neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk".
The request said: "Mr. Madix is gainfully employed at a vodka distillery and tasting room. He is hardworking and regularly works 10-12 hour days. Mr. Madix's job is waiting for him in California, assuming he is able to return to it within a reasonable time period."
The motion also noted Jeremy was "enrolled in college classes at MiraCosta College in Oceanside" beginning on August 19.
Attached to the filing were letters "regarding Mr. Madix's good character", including one from his mother, Tanya. She insisted her "wonderful loving son" was a "kind person" who is "both cherished and respected by his peers".
Tanya wrote: "When he visits he always takes care of anything I want done at my house. He is a kind person. He is always sure to check in on me.
"Over the past 10 years while living in California he has thrived there. He has a good job and is liked by his employer.
"Jeremy has developed a wide circle of very good friends and a network of supportive acquaintances."
She added: "I am very proud of my son's achievements."
The court granted Jeremy's motion, issuing an $80,000 bond on the condition that he surrender his passport.
But it wasn't his first run-in with the law. As RadarOnline.com reported in 2017, the younger Madix was arrested multiple times in Florida over fights he had with an ex – including once for allegedly threatening to kill her.
When the volatile relationship ended, he moved to LA and lived with Ariana and her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.
Ariana said previously: "He was selling insurance to make ends meet, save up money, and get the heck of out Florida.
"I'm just really proud of him. I'm proud of the fact that he made the move to LA. He's always wanted to live in California. And to see him really put forth so much effort and really just make it happen for himself, I'm really proud of him for doing that, for making his dreams be a reality."
