'Vanderpump' Star Ariana Madix's Brother Jeremy Posts $80k Bond After Airport Arrest on Felony Cannabis Trafficking Charges

Jeremy Madix, the little brother of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, posted an $80,000 bond to get out of Florida jail after his latest arrest on cannabis trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal after obtaining court documents.

Jeremy, who has made brief appearances on his sister's reality show, was busted trying to sneak 76lbs of pot past airport security on his way to Frankfurt, Germany, according to authorities.

After a stint behind bars in Orlando, the 32-year-old was allowed bond so he could return home to California, where he lives with his fiancé, Rachael. Court records show Ariana's only sibling paid $8,000, or 10%, over the weekend to a bondsman who covered the remaining amount. We reached out to Orlando police Monday morning to confirm whether Jeremy had been released.