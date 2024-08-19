Murder Suspect Runs Over Bystanders with Semi-Truck After Getting Kicked Out of Florida Strip Club for ‘Inappropriate Behavior,’ Cops Say
A man in Florida has been arrested after police say he allegedly ran over multiple people, including one fatally, after he was kicked out of a strip club "due to inappropriate behavior," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers responded to the parking lot of Emperors Gentleman Club, where a truck had crashed, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Eyewitnesses told investigators the semi-truck driver, 25-year-old Dylan Fogle, had been kicked out of the club, but returned to allegedly “drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance," police said.
In court documents obtained by WTVT, Officer Robin Sarrasin noted: "There were several people, hysterically screaming, pointing to the subject, yelling he's the driver. He did it. He killed our friend."
Detective Andrew Visser said Fogle claimed the throttle got stuck on the truck. According to Visser, however, “There were no brake marks or skid marks at the scene” and “no evasive maneuvers."
Authorities alleged they found a message from Fogle stating he wanted “to hurt somebody or run somebody over,” court records claim.
- Minnesota Woman Heading to Couple's Therapy with Boyfriend Accused of Slamming Car into Him After He Asks to End Relationship
- Idaho Man Who Fatally Stabbed His Mom for Evicting Him for Behaving Badly Now Living in Prison for Life
- Turncoat: How Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Brooke Mueller Became an Informant and Star Witness to Lead Federal Investigators to Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' and 'Cabal of Enablers'
Detectives were able to obtain screenshots of messages allegedly from Fogle to another friend before the crash occurred. According to police, one alleged messages read: “Goodbye, I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter.”
Three victims reportedly were involved in the crash, including Giovanni Soto, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for critical injuries, but they have since been released.
Fogle was also transported to the hospital for injuries. Police alleged his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit and may have contributed to the incident.
The suspect has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and one count of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.
He was booked into the Hillsborough County jail, where he was being held without bond. Records show he is from North Carolina.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.