Murder Suspect Runs Over Bystanders with Semi-Truck After Getting Kicked Out of Florida Strip Club for ‘Inappropriate Behavior,’ Cops Say

Source: Hillsborough County Jail; MEGA

Dylan Fogle was allegedly upset about getting kicked out of a strip club in Florida, so he got in his semi-truck and ran down people in front of the club, killing one, police said.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

A man in Florida has been arrested after police say he allegedly ran over multiple people, including one fatally, after he was kicked out of a strip club "due to inappropriate behavior," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers responded to the parking lot of Emperors Gentleman Club, where a truck had crashed, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Source: MEGA

Cops were called to the scene of the strip club for a semi-truck that had crashed, officials said.

Eyewitnesses told investigators the semi-truck driver, 25-year-old Dylan Fogle, had been kicked out of the club, but returned to allegedly “drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance," police said.

In court documents obtained by WTVT, Officer Robin Sarrasin noted: "There were several people, hysterically screaming, pointing to the subject, yelling he's the driver. He did it. He killed our friend."

Source: MEGA

When cops arrived, people were standing around, pointing at the driver saying he killed their friend, cops said.

Detective Andrew Visser said Fogle claimed the throttle got stuck on the truck. According to Visser, however, “There were no brake marks or skid marks at the scene” and “no evasive maneuvers."

Authorities alleged they found a message from Fogle stating he wanted “to hurt somebody or run somebody over,” court records claim.

Source: UNSPLASH

The driver told police the throttle got stuck, but they noted there were no brake marks or skid marks at the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain screenshots of messages allegedly from Fogle to another friend before the crash occurred. According to police, one alleged messages read: “Goodbye, I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter.”

Three victims reportedly were involved in the crash, including Giovanni Soto, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: UNSPLASH

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital and have since been released.

The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for critical injuries, but they have since been released.

Fogle was also transported to the hospital for injuries. Police alleged his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit and may have contributed to the incident.

The suspect has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and one count of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.

He was booked into the Hillsborough County jail, where he was being held without bond. Records show he is from North Carolina.

