Biggie Murder Breakthrough: Tupac Prosecutors Trawling Hoard of Secret Files From Notorious B.I.G. Murder Case — 'They Implicate Some of '90s Biggest Stars'

Accusations against some of the 1990s biggest music stars have come to light in secret evidence files from The Notorious B.I.G's murder file, which have been handed over to prosecutors investigating the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detectives have joined forces with Las Vegas investigators to comb through the decades-old files, which insiders said marked a turning point in "nailing" evidence to Tupac murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.