Biggie Murder Breakthrough: Tupac Prosecutors Trawling Hoard of Secret Files From Notorious B.I.G. Murder Case — 'They Implicate Some of '90s Biggest Stars'
Accusations against some of the 1990s biggest music stars have come to light in secret evidence files from The Notorious B.I.G's murder file, which have been handed over to prosecutors investigating the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur.
Retired Los Angeles Police Department detectives have joined forces with Las Vegas investigators to comb through the decades-old files, which insiders said marked a turning point in "nailing" evidence to Tupac murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Past members of the LAPD force, as well as the now disbanded Compton Police Department, are working side-by-side with Las Vegas prosecutors to build the case against Keefe D. Legal insiders have called the joint effort the largest probe into the East Coast vs. West Coast rap wars.
At Keefe D's recent bail hearing, Clark County chief deputy district attorney Marc DiGiacomo said his team was given "thousands and thousands of pages" from previous police investigations into Biggie's 1997 murder.
DiGiacomo revealed the files included testimony dating back to 1997, as well as information from "a particular witness" who implicated Keefe D before he gave police interviews about his role as the "shot caller" in Tupac's murder.
Though the secret evidence files are believed to be chock-full of accusations against some of the 90s biggest hitmakers, sources claimed that information "will never become public".
The insiders said: "Without the help of the ex Los Angeles cops, the case against Keefe would be less concrete. Their knowledge of evidence, witness statements and Keefe's criminal past have prosecutors confident that 'Keefe has almost no defense.'
"The DA's team has sat on the biggest ever evidence file relating to Tupac's murder, including paperwork which may never become public. They include accusations against some of the biggest names in music from the 1990s."
They continued: "It has been an epic workload, taking over three years to assemble and collaborating with retired LA officers and mining vaults for evidence, which is still coming to light almost 30 years on from the incident.
"Broadly they feel their case strongly outlines a precise trail of evidence confirming Keefe was a central figure in Tupac's death from witness statements and circumstantial evidence."
Sources claimed LAPD probes uncovered extensive insight into the workings of the criminal gang – which Keefe D previously claimed to have given instructions to shoot Tupac – in 1997.
Unfortunately, the discoveries made by California law enforcement never amounted to a full-scale, multi-state criminal investigation – until now.
For the past three years, the Clark County District Attorney's Office has collaborated with former LAPD officers to bring to light as much hidden evidence and files as possible in hopes of closing Tupac's murder case.
A source said: "Los Angeles law enforcement teams had decades of intel following Keefe and his connected criminal associations and an understanding of the key players in those circles. The crime was committed in Vegas, but on the ground in Compton, the aftermath played out in gang circles both for Keefe's Cripps and their rival the Mob Piru.
"This murder trial is the first time that all the key law enforcement officers across both states have collaborated to deliver a raft of evidence from many years to build a full case."
While Keefe D confessed to being the "shot caller" of Tupac's assassination, he pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
The insider said: "Keefe's defense really have their work cut out to convince a jury of their stance that there is no proof he wasn't in Vegas on the night of the Tupac shooting and he invented his confessions for fame and fortune.
"There is a confidence from prosecutors that they have the evidence that will 'nail' him."
