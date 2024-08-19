Minnesota Woman Heading to Couple's Therapy with Boyfriend Accused of Slamming Car into Him After He Asks to End Relationship
A woman in Minnesota has been arrested after she allegedly rammed her car into her boyfriend as they drove to therapy, following a day of arguing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Aug. 14, Veronica Roleen Gast, 30, was heading to the therapy session with her boyfriend to work on their relationship, according to court documents obtained by Fergus Now.
While they were driving, the boyfriend reportedly decided to break up and asked Gast to take him home.
Gast instead stopped the car in the middle of the road and told him to get out, officials said.
The boyfriend exited the couple's vehicle and headed toward a nearby sidewalk, court documents show.
As he was walking in front of the car, Gast locked eyes with him before she stepped on the gas in an attempt to run him over, police alleged.
The boyfriend told investigators he rolled over the hood and smashed into the windshield, shattering it. He reportedly suffered a laceration to his right elbow.
According to the police report, “The defendant admitted that as she was pulling away, she hit the victim with her vehicle. The defendant said she slowed down and stopped to call the police. The defendant said she was in shock at hitting the victim, so she did not stop right away, but let off the gas.”
Gast told police that the windshield crack wasn’t caused by her boyfriend’s body, but by him punching it, according to the report.
Court records indicate the couple had been living together and were dating for about a year.
Gast was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation – bodily harm, gross negligence, and domestic assault, officials said.
