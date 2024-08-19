Idaho Man Who Fatally Stabbed His Mom for Evicting Him for Behaving Badly Now Living in Prison for Life
A man killed his mother shortly after she and her husband evicted him from their Idaho home, and now he will likely live the rest of his life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Oct. 11, 2022, Levi Isaac Davis, 27, was charged with the second-degree murder of Karly Cantrell as well as a parole violation, Big Country News reported.
The previous day, Cantrell’s husband, Kevin Kline, returned home around 3:35 p.m. and found his wife dead and “laying in a pool of blood” in the living room of their home in Middleton, according to a Canyon County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit obtained by the Idaho Statesman.
She was declared dead on the scene, and detectives determined her manner of death homicide.
Cantrell’s son was arrested in Nampa nearly eight hours later, at 11:15 p.m., and booked into the Canyon County jail.
At Davis’ arraignment, Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Jorgenson said Cantrell suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the abdomen and neck, during what he said was a “truly horrific" slaying.
The affidavit states Cantrell and Klein recently had evicted him from the home due to “poor behavior” and he was living in a halfway house in Nampa.
A search of Davis vehicle allegedly turned up clothing, including pants, that appeared to be stained with a red substance, according to the affidavit, as well as bloody clothing at the halfway house.
The affidavit states Davis had a scratch on his hand and a deep laceration to his thigh, among other injuries. “Levi showed no emotion when talking about the death of his mother,” detectives wrote in the affidavit.
Colleagues of the victim, who was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, wrote on Facebook that she was the “heart and soul” of the organization and a “fierce advocate for both animals and people in need.”
Davis pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder.
Judge Brent L. Whiting recently sentenced Davis to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years for killing his mother, according to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He also must not contact his mother’s family for 100 years. If he is released on parole, Davis must be on supervision for the rest of his life.
Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Morse stated at the sentencing hearing, “The Defendant brutally stabbed and murdered his mother. An act unconscionable.”
Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor added, “My heart goes out to Karly’s family. This sentence holds this defendant accountable and brings justice for the community.”
