Putin Faces Military Catastrophe as Ukraine Destroys Bridge Inside Russian Territory with ‘Precise Strike’
Ukraine has targeted and bombed another key bridge in the Kursk region, leaving a significant hole in its structure as part of efforts to disrupt Russian military movements.
Recent footage captures the moment a second bridge spanning the River Seym was hit in a precision strike, just days after a similar attack on another bridge in the area.
Although the strike left the bridge impassable for vehicles, it did not completely collapse.
The exact type of bomb used in the attack is unclear, but the Ukrainian Air Force claimed responsibility, stating it was a "precise strike from the air."
The bridge is located near the town of Zvannoe, about 8 kilometers west of the first bridge that was destroyed by Ukraine on Friday. These bridges are crucial supply routes for Russian forces, as they are near the Ukrainian border and span the Seym River.
If Ukraine succeeds in destroying these bridges, it could significantly hinder Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian side, even though the soldiers remain within Russian territory. However, satellite images reveal that Russia has already constructed a temporary bridge further down the river in response to the strikes.
An earlier, less effective strike on the first bridge left burnt-out holes and scorch marks across its surface. Similar to that span, Ukraine may attempt another strike to bring down the newly bombed bridge.
Russian bloggers are now seeking donations of boats to help locals cross the river, as social media footage shows an elderly woman being assisted on a makeshift vessel.
In a surprising turn of events, Ukraine launched an invasion into Russian territory on August 6, capturing dozens of towns and securing 1,150 square kilometers of land. Ukrainian forces have advanced 35 kilometers (21 miles) into Russia following this breakthrough and continue to press forward.
The invasion has dealt a severe blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Ukraine has captured as much territory in eight days as Russia had in eight months. Military expert Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told The Sun that Putin must act quickly to maintain his grip on power, warning that if he doesn't, his allies could betray him.
In a separate incident, Ukraine targeted an oil depot in southern Russia overnight, The Sun reported. Footage released by Ukraine shows massive flames and thick black smoke billowing from the Proletarsk fuel plant, which was hit by a series of kamikaze drone strikes.
Amidst this mounting pressure, Putin is reportedly considering which of his Kremlin chiefs should be held accountable for the military failures, with some high-ranking army officials potentially facing criminal charges. Just days after marking 25 years in power, Putin is now grappling with a growing crisis that threatens his ruthless campaign.
