Donald Trump Threatens DOJ With $100M Lawsuit, Calls FBI Raid of Mar-A-Lago Act of ‘Political Persecution’ and ‘Unacceptable Intrusion’

Donald Trump is threatening the United States Justice Department with a $100million lawsuit over the FBI's raid of Mar-A-Lago during the inquest into his alleged mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a notice of intent to sue, the GOP candidate's legal team argued the DOJ acted with "clear intent to engage in political persecution – not to advance good law enforcement practices" when agents swarmed his lavish family home in Florida.

Trump was charged with 37 felony counts as a result of the investigation, but the case was ultimately dismissed after a judge ruled Special Counsel Jack Smith's appointment violated the Constitution.