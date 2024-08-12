Your tip
Beloved ‘Pokemon’ Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dies at Age 55 After Breast Cancer Battle: She Was a ‘Bright Light’

Rachael Lillis
Source: @RACHAELLILLIS/INSTAGRAM:POKEMON

'Pokémon' voice actor Rachael Lillis has died following a brief battle with breast cancer.

Aug. 12 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Iconic voice actor Rachael Lillis, who played Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie, has died. She was 55.

Lillis lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday, August 10, only a few months after being diagnosed in May, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Co-star Veronica Taylor — who voiced Ash Ketchum in the animated series — shared the heartbreaking news via X on Monday.

Taylor shared: “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembers for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

The actress — who spent years working with Lillis in the Pokémon franchise — emphasized how “thankful” Lillis was for the outpouring of support fans gave to her after receiving her cancer diagnosis, telling fans “it truly made a positive difference” in her last few months.

Taylor also described Lillis as someone who had “unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end”.

Continuing, she said: “She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply.”

Lillis’ career in voice acting kicked off in the ‘90s. She became a staple in the English-language version of the 1997 Pokémon anime series.

The late star voiced two main characters in the series, including Misty — a water Pokémon loving gym leader who was Ash Ketchum’s dear friend.

She also played the role of Jessie, a member of the villainous Team Rocket. Jessie, alongside two other members of her trio, reemerged throughout the series as they attempt to steal Ketchum’s Pikachu.

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Lillis has numerous film credits playing the two characters, including films such as Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon: The Movie 2000, and many more.

She also has credits for voicing the Pokémon character Jigglypuff in the four Nintendo Super Smash Bros. games.

Outside of the Pokémon universe, Lillis was a voice actor in popular series such as Hunter x Hunter and Winx Club.

Speaking more candidly on the loss of her friend, Taylor wrote via X: “I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it.

“Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

While Lillis’ social media pages were sparsely used, fans flooded Lillis’ old Instagram posts to express their condolences.

One fan wrote via Lillis’ Instagram: “Rest in peace, and thank you so much for the wonderful childhood memories…”

Another wrote: “You made a lot of people smile and brought joy with your voice work. You will be missed & loved!”

