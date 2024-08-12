Beloved ‘Pokemon’ Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dies at Age 55 After Breast Cancer Battle: She Was a ‘Bright Light’

Co-star Veronica Taylor — who voiced Ash Ketchum in the animated series — shared the heartbreaking news via X on Monday.

Taylor shared: “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembers for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

The actress — who spent years working with Lillis in the Pokémon franchise — emphasized how “thankful” Lillis was for the outpouring of support fans gave to her after receiving her cancer diagnosis, telling fans “it truly made a positive difference” in her last few months.

Taylor also described Lillis as someone who had “unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end”.

Continuing, she said: “She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply.”