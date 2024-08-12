Poverty-Haunted Garth Brooks ‘Obsessively Lives Like He’s Broke Despite $450M Fortune’: ‘There’s No Holidays or Flashy Cars’

Country music giant Garth Brooks has amassed a $430million fortune but friends tell RadarOnline.com he lives his life like he doesn't have two nickels to rub together!

Brooks, 62, sold 157 million albums in his career but avoids the trappings of fame and fortune like the plague. Sources claimed the singer and current wife Trisha Yearwood, 59, never go on exotic vacations, dine out on fast food or buy flashy cars.