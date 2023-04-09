Trisha Yearwood Warning Husband Garth Brooks To 'Spice Things Up' In Their 17-Year Marriage: Source
Country power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are losing the juice in their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the two stars get mushy for the cameras, insiders dish the 61-year-old Unanswered Prayers cowboy is being pressed by Trisha, 58, to spice things up.
"Their marriage has gone stale and boring, and the sparks are too few and far between for Trisha's liking," spilled the source. "She's pushing Garth to shape up in more ways than one.
"She wants more exotic getaways for two, less vegging out in front of the TV, less takeout, and more romance, including sexy nights at home with the lights down low."
The tipster tattles Trisha is doing her part, looking great after shedding a few pounds, as she showed during a March 18 Grand Ole Opry performance with her hubby.
"Trisha has lost weight because she's watching what she eats and skipping dessert," blabbed the insider, adding Garth isn't following in his wife's footsteps and "his libido isn't what it used to be."
In short, Trisha has apparently been telling Garth he's Much Too Young to act this damn old.
"Trisha's putting her foot down, and Garth knows he'll have to change if he wants to keep her happy," said the source.
She allegedly wants Garth to "be more romantic and start reaching for her hand instead of the remote," the insider continued. "The trouble is, Garth has always been a couch potato, so it's not so easy for him."
Trisha and Garth's slump hopefully won't last long. The country music couple has been married for 17 years and will be celebrating 18 later this year in December.
Trisha and Garth have no children together — but the Friends In Low Places shares three adult daughters with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Trisha and Garth's reps for comment.