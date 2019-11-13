Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The biggest and brightest musicians are coming out for the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Carrie Underwood is the host of the star-studded event and everyone from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks will grace the televised ceremony.

But while the entertainers are on their best behavior on stage, behind the scenes some of the night’s biggest names and other country legends take the prize as troublemakers!

Scroll through RadarOnline.com‘s gallery to find out the industry’s most tawdry tales in recent years!