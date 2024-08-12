Pop Star Reveals ‘Very Toxic’ Relationship With Body-Shaming Famous Dad: He ‘Sent Me to Fat Camp’

While sharing about her upbringing, the 35-year-old revealed she hadn’t spoken with her father in “four or five years” due to The Hot Chick actor’s controversial views on social issues.

The Jersey Giant singer didn’t hold back when giving her take on her father’s divisive opinions.

Elle said: “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s---about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----.

“He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”