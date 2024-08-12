Pop Star Reveals ‘Very Toxic’ Relationship With Body-Shaming Famous Dad: He ‘Sent Me to Fat Camp’
Elle King opened up about her “very toxic” relationship with dad Rob Schneider.
The singer, whose real name is Tanner Elle Schneider, claimed the comedian sent her away to “fat camp” when she was a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a teaser clip from Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Elle, 35, candidly spoke about her complicated relationship with her famous father.
The Ex’s & Oh’s singer told the podcast host: “I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”
While sharing about her upbringing, the 35-year-old revealed she hadn’t spoken with her father in “four or five years” due to The Hot Chick actor’s controversial views on social issues.
The Jersey Giant singer didn’t hold back when giving her take on her father’s divisive opinions.
Elle said: “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s---about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----.
“He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”
Schneider is no stranger to harsh criticism of his opinions. In June, the comedian was loudly booed at a charity stand-up set at a hospital fundraiser in Canada.
The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star was accused of making “transphobic, misogynistic and anti-vax” jokes – which were clearly not well-received by the crowd.
Attendee Tynan Allan recalled the awkward set to CBC: “Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like, whispering to themselves.
“Not a single laugh at times. It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were.”
The comedian’s set bombed so badly the hospital was forced to issue a statement after the event.
On Schneider’s offensive material, the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said: “While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team.
“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set, and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team.”
Over the years Schneider has been open about his position on social issues, including promoting anti-vaccine rhetoric.
He branded Covid vaccines “experimental gene therapy” in a July 2021 X post.
Schneider posted: “Just say no… And keep saying no. Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!”
