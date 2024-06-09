Rob Schneider Claims Cancel Culture is 'Over' After Getting Booed at Comedy set Over Transphobic, Misogynistic and Anti-Vax Jokes

The hospital later issued a statement denouncing Schneider's performance, stating that the content of his set did not align with their values.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” the Regina foundation said in a statement.

“An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community,” the organization added. “We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.”

Several audience members began walking out of the fundraiser until the Jack and Jill actor was escorted out. Despite the criticism, Schneider seemed undeterred by the incident.

