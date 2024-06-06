Rob Schneider Booed Off Stage for Anti-Trans, Anti-Vax Jokes at Charity Event
Comedian Rob Schneider was booed off stage for making anti-trans and anti-vaccine jokes during a charity event in Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mediaite reports that Schneider was asked to leave the stage early while he was performing at a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation at the Four Seasons Ball on Saturday, June 1.
Tynan Allan, a Black, queer person who works in equity, diversity, and inclusion and attended the event to support various healthcare causes, told CBC that he was horrified by the transphobic and misogynistic content of Schneider's set.
"Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, 'What is going on?' Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times," Allan said. "It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were."
In a statement to the Regina Leader-Post, the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said that a decision was made "to end his performance earlier than intended, to which he agreed and immediately left the stage" and offered "an unconditional apology" to its guests.
"While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team," the foundation said.
"We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."
Schneider recently denied reports that he was cut off during a performance at a holiday gala full of high-profile Republican politicians late last year, during which he allegedly made off-color jokes about Asian people and "Korean w----houses."
Politico had reported that the former Saturday Night Live cast member was stopped after 10 minutes during what was supposed to be a 30-minute set at the Waldorf Astoria and that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi chose to leave because she found Schneider's routine "gross and vulgar."
"Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50 minute mark," Schneider told TMZ. "I'm not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls---, America's sick of it. I did 50 minutes because that's what I was paid to do."
All 150 attendees, including more than 40 Senate chiefs of staff and other former and current GOP members, reportedly received an apology email the next day, reading: “While we do our best to ensure every aspect of our program is professional, courteous, and appropriate, we sincerely regret that the entertainment at last night’s program fell short of that goal."