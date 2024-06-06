Rob Schneider Booed Off Stage for Anti-Trans, Anti-Vax Jokes at Charity Event

In a statement to the Regina Leader-Post, the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said that a decision was made "to end his performance earlier than intended, to which he agreed and immediately left the stage" and offered "an unconditional apology" to its guests.

"While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team," the foundation said.

"We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."