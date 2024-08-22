Your tip
Michael Madsen and Now-Estranged Wife Break Silence After Home Bust-Up Arrest: 'He's Definitely Not Guilty of Domestic Violence'

Composite photo of DeAnna Madsen, Michael Madsen.
Source: By: MEGA

Michael Madsen was charged with domestic battery following a "family disturbance" at his Malibu home.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kill Bill star Michael Madsen and his estranged wife DeAnna have broken their silence following his recent arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery.

DeAnna said Michael had been "struggling with his own personal issues" leading up to law enforcement being called to their Malibu home over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

Police said Madsen "pushed" DeAnna and locked her out of the Malibu home.

Michael, 66, was taken into custody on August 18 after police were called to his home over a "family disturbance" involving DeAnna, 64.

Police said the Reservoir Dogs star "pushed" DeAnna and locked her out of the home. When officers arrived at the house, DeAnna was safe with security and refused medical treatment.

Now, Michael's attorney Perry Wander claims DeAnna "broke into" his Malibu home amid their separation following their son Hudson's death in 2022.

michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

He was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Wander said in a statement: "He confronted her and asked her to leave."

The attorney also claimed the situation has "been an ongoing problem".

He added: "Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife. He's definitely not guilty of domestic violence."

michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

Madsen's attorney insisted he was "not guilty of domestic violence".

Michael was released after posting a $20,000 bond. Officials from the Malibu/Lost Hills police station said the investigation into the domestic disturbance is "ongoing" and would be "forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing".

Meanwhile, DeAnna claimed her estranged husband has been battling "personal issues".

She said: "Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."

This isn't the first time Michael has been arrested since his son's death.

One month after Hudson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Michael was arrested for trespassing at the $5.3million Malibu home he had recently been evicted from.

michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

The attorney claimed DeAnna "broke into" Michael's home after the couple separated following their son's death.

After police were called to the private property, Michael was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being transported to the police station. He was booked and released shortly after posting his $500 bond.

Days later, DeAnna was spotted at the home removing Michael's personal belongings.

A source later said: "Michael had been living at the house since last year, but the lease was in another person's name. The person who leased the house was taken to court and all the parties were evicted including Madsen on February 17."

Three years before Hudson's death, Michael was busted for a DUI in 2019. Michael was pulled over on suspicion of DUI after he was seen driving erratically through traffic on the PCH.

After police pulled him over, Michael failed a breathalyzer test. He reportedly blew a .20 – twice California's legal limit of .08. He was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation and his Pontiac GTO was impounded.

He was later booked for misdemeanor DUI and spent four days in jail.

In 2008, Michael was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after allegedly being placed on a 5150 hold. Rep Liza Anderson later dismissed those reports.

She said: "Madsen just got off a plane from overseas after a grueling work schedule. He was suffering from food poisoning and extreme exhaustion and basically collapse."

