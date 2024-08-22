Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Keeping Relationship Alive With Bedtime Zoom Calls' Amid Reports She's at 'Wit's End' Over Long-Distance Love Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a nightly ritual of Zooming each other before bed. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 22 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are trying to keep their long-distance love story alive via nightly Zoom calls. RadarOnline.com can reveal the nightly calls came before Swift, 34, recently ended the European leg of her ongoing Eras Tour.

Sources close to the pair said: "They're in different time zones but Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early, and she's up super late at night. "He's dead tired when he gets home but they'll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date."

Source: MEGA Swift and Kelce are said to be keeping their relationship strong with their nightly Zoom calls.

The source also said the couple "even watch movies and fall asleep together". They said: "It's pretty over the top but they're so in love and having to be apart is painful."

Since announcing their relationship last year, both Swift and Kelce, 34, have proven they would travel to the ends of the earth for each other. After Swift spent many months cheering her beau at several Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce returned the favor by showing up to many of Swift's sold-out shows in Argentina, Australia and even Singapore.

Source: MEGA Insiders said Kelce and Swift eat dinner together during the calls and both really look forward to the nightly ritual.

However, as the NFL season is set to kick off next month, Kelce was required to return to the U.S. to begin team practices. The source said the considerable distance in which the couple found themselves made the couple miss each other even more.

According to the source, the pair "miss each other so much and look forward to catching up at the end of the day". It was revealed the Blank Space singer now has a massive break coming up and plans to use the time to visit Kelce.

Source: MEGA Swift and Kelce have supported each other by attending each other's events over the course of their year-long romance.

Referring to her upcoming break, the source said: "They're counting down the days." Reports of the pair's nighttime routine come after RadarOnline.com revealed Swift and Kelce were feeling the strain of maintaining their relationship as they both go about their time-consuming jobs.

An insider said: "They've both gotten so co-dependent. The idea that they won't see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them. "Taylor is especially freaked out. She's always got this fear of other women trying to get at Travis."

Source: MEGA Sources close to the couple reveal Swift and Kelce were feeling the strain of being apart as the singer performed in Europe and the football star returned to Missouri for the NFL preseason.

Many of those closest to the couple have said Kelce is the kind of guy Swift has been waiting for. One insider said: "Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor. He hates leaving her side. They're both worried over this forced separation. It's stressing them out!"

Source: MEGA Kelce and Swift were spending around $100,000 a day to keep their romance alive.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple was said to be spending over $100,000 a day to keep their romance going. A source said: "Taylor and Travis have become international jet setters during this tour, and their extravagant spending is off the charts! "Between multiple bodyguards, private jets, deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they're both known for, it's not unusual for them to spend $100,000 a day on their relationship!" Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

