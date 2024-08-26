Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Videos > Matthew Perry

WATCH: Footage of Matthew Perry Joining Hellraising '90s Band Oasis on Stage — as Rockers Gear Up to Reunite for $530M Tour

WATCH: Footage of Matthew Perry Joining Hellraising '90s Band Oasis on Stage — as Rockers Gear Up to Reunite for $530M Tour
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry once appeared on stage with fellow addicts, Noel and Liam Gallagher.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As rumors of a potential Oasis reunion gain steam, footage of fellow 90s staple Matthew Perry joining them on stage has surfaced.

RadarOnline.com reveals that during an October 1997 appearance on Saturday Night Live, the late Friends hopped on stage with the quarreling brothers who all shared one thing in common – a struggle with drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip also resurfaced following the arrests of multiple people in connection with Perry's death.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, doctors Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, as well as Erik Fleming, both 54, and Jasveen Sangha, 41 – who is also known as the "ketamine queen" – were arrested in connection with his death.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry reunited oasis unearthed footage snl
Source: NBC/SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Oasis only appeared on SNL one time.

The sitcom star, 54, was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

His autopsy revealed the acute effects of ketamine as his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Just like Perry, the infamous feuding Gallagher brothers, Noel, 57, and Liam, 51, have struggled with extensive drug use and self-destructive antics – which made constant headlines at the peak of their popularity between 1995 and 1998.

The elder Gallagher once admitted to using cocaine almost every night, saying during one interview: "I'd had panic attacks for about a year and I stopped because I wanted to. After you make the decision, it is quite easy.

"I can hardly remember a thing."

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry rocks out oasis unearthed footage snl
Source: NBC/SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Matthew Perry only hosted SNL once despite starring on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

Oasis officially split in 2009 after the brothers got into a physical altercation on stage in Paris.

But the Wonderwall singers are reportedly ready to put the past behind them and reunite. Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, a former Oasis guitarist, and Debbie Gwyther, the yougner bother's fiancée, have played significant roles in encouraging the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

The reunion was reportedly worked out over late-night phone calls and will bring the brothers a $500million payday.

A source told The Sun: "Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans.

"They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never. Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return.

Article continues below advertisement
liam noel gallagher oasis peform german tv mega

The Gallagher brothers made headlines for their tumultuous relationship on and off the stage.

"He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know this reunion will go down in music history."

The Once singer teased the reunion on X, writing: "I never did like that word former."

He then posed a multi-second teaser announcement to his Instagram page, hinting at a drop scheduled to come at 8am on August 27.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.