WATCH: Footage of Matthew Perry Joining Hellraising '90s Band Oasis on Stage — as Rockers Gear Up to Reunite for $530M Tour
As rumors of a potential Oasis reunion gain steam, footage of fellow 90s staple Matthew Perry joining them on stage has surfaced.
RadarOnline.com reveals that during an October 1997 appearance on Saturday Night Live, the late Friends hopped on stage with the quarreling brothers who all shared one thing in common – a struggle with drugs.
The clip also resurfaced following the arrests of multiple people in connection with Perry's death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, doctors Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, as well as Erik Fleming, both 54, and Jasveen Sangha, 41 – who is also known as the "ketamine queen" – were arrested in connection with his death.
The sitcom star, 54, was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.
His autopsy revealed the acute effects of ketamine as his cause of death.
Just like Perry, the infamous feuding Gallagher brothers, Noel, 57, and Liam, 51, have struggled with extensive drug use and self-destructive antics – which made constant headlines at the peak of their popularity between 1995 and 1998.
The elder Gallagher once admitted to using cocaine almost every night, saying during one interview: "I'd had panic attacks for about a year and I stopped because I wanted to. After you make the decision, it is quite easy.
"I can hardly remember a thing."
- 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Who 'Sold Fatal Drugs' to Matthew Perry Blamed For Second Man's Death
- How Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen Dealer' Went From Demure Doctor's Daughter to Glammed-Up Alleged Pusher at Center of One of Hollywood's Biggest Drugs Scandals
- Batman-Obsessed Matthew Perry Called Ketamine-Injecting Assistant 'Albert' — With Mystery Growing Over Why Junkie Actor Got Rid of Addiction Nursing Team
Oasis officially split in 2009 after the brothers got into a physical altercation on stage in Paris.
But the Wonderwall singers are reportedly ready to put the past behind them and reunite. Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, a former Oasis guitarist, and Debbie Gwyther, the yougner bother's fiancée, have played significant roles in encouraging the reunion.
The reunion was reportedly worked out over late-night phone calls and will bring the brothers a $500million payday.
A source told The Sun: "Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans.
"They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never. Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return.
"He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know this reunion will go down in music history."
The Once singer teased the reunion on X, writing: "I never did like that word former."
He then posed a multi-second teaser announcement to his Instagram page, hinting at a drop scheduled to come at 8am on August 27.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.