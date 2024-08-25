‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Who ‘Sold Fatal Drugs’ to Matthew Perry Blamed For Second Man’s Death

The fatal overdose of Cody McLaury in 2019 and Matthew Perry in 2023 were both linked to Jasveen and have sparked outrage from Cody's sister, Kimberly McLaury.

The 41-year-old US-British dual national is charged in connection with the drug-related deaths and could face life behind bars.

Kimberly expressed her grief and accused Sangha of her brother's death, stating: "She is responsible for my brother Cody's death."

The mourning sister emphasized the impact of drug abuse, mentioning: "Like every drug dealer, she took advantage of vulnerable people... I do believe that if he did not have access to ketamine on that day, he wouldn't have died."