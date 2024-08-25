Your tip
‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Who ‘Sold Fatal Drugs’ to Matthew Perry Blamed For Second Man’s Death

Composite photo of 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha and Matthew Perry
Source: Facebook/MEGA

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha is connected to another drug related death.

By:

Aug. 25 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Jasveen Sangha, known as Matthew Perry's "Ketamine Queen", is accused of supplying the drugs which led to the death of a second victim.

ketamine queen jasveen sangha sold drugs matthew perry second death
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry allegedly had a 'network' of doctors who he could turn to for drugs.

The fatal overdose of Cody McLaury in 2019 and Matthew Perry in 2023 were both linked to Jasveen and have sparked outrage from Cody's sister, Kimberly McLaury.

The 41-year-old US-British dual national is charged in connection with the drug-related deaths and could face life behind bars.

Kimberly expressed her grief and accused Sangha of her brother's death, stating: "She is responsible for my brother Cody's death."

The mourning sister emphasized the impact of drug abuse, mentioning: "Like every drug dealer, she took advantage of vulnerable people... I do believe that if he did not have access to ketamine on that day, he wouldn't have died."

matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

Federal agents collected evidence at Sangha's home that was used to charge the 5 defendants in Perry's death.

Cody died within a day of allegedly buying drugs from Sangha in Los Angeles in 2019.

His distraught sister texted Sangha, telling her: "The ketamine you sold my brother killed him. It's listed as the cause of death."

According to court documents, days after the text, the Ketamine Queen googled: "Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death?"

One of the charges she faces reads: "On or about August 26, 2019, she knowingly and intentionally ­distributed, and willfully caused to distribute ketamine."

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: MEGA/Facebook

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023.

Sangha, operating from her North Hollywood apartment, allegedly supplied ketamine and other drugs to high-profile clients like Perry.

Prosecutors have dubbed her flat the "Sangha Stash House" after a police search found hauls of pills, crystal meth, coke, Xanax tranquilizer tablets and a handgun.

A former federal prosecutor said Hollywood celebs should be "quaking in their boots" as Sangha faces further questioning — with the prospect of her telling all in return for less jail time.

Source: radar
Despite the weight of the charges against her, Sangha maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to the accusations. However, her bail has been revoked, and she currently remains behind bars, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, another individual implicated in Matthew's death, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, on the other hand, is contending charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, multiple counts of ketamine distribution, and allegations of tampering with evidence during the investigation into Perry's death.

The Friends actor's longtime personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, and Erik Fleming, 54, were also arrested and charged in connection with Perry's death.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

