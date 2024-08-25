Rebound Romance? Ben Affleck Spotted With ‘New Flame’ Who '’Looks Like his First Wife’ After J.LO Divorce

Social media users were quick to notice the striking resemblance between Kick and Ben's former wife, Jennifer Garner.

One user on X wrote" "She looks like his ex-wife, not J.Lo, Jennifer Garner."

Another person reiterated, "Sure does look like his first wife."

Other people took issue with how fast the Justice League actor had moved on from his pop star wife.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.