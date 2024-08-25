Rebound Romance? Ben Affleck Spotted With ‘New Flame’ Who '’Looks Like his First Wife’ After J.LO Divorce
Ben Affleck, 52, was seen with Kyra 'Kick' Kennedy, 36, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sparking speculation surrounding a potential romance blooming between the two.
The news of their encounters comes shortly after Ben and Jennifer Lopez's decision to end their two-year marriage.
The sightings of Ben and Kick together occurred at various locations, including the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles, where the pair appeared to be quite comfortable with each other.
While the nature of the relationship between the two remains unclear, a close source mentioned that this was not their first time out together.
Social media users were quick to notice the striking resemblance between Kick and Ben's former wife, Jennifer Garner.
One user on X wrote" "She looks like his ex-wife, not J.Lo, Jennifer Garner."
Another person reiterated, "Sure does look like his first wife."
Other people took issue with how fast the Justice League actor had moved on from his pop star wife.
The timing of their rendezvous, just days after the news of Ben and J.Lo's divorce, has further fueled speculation and discussion.
One person on social media asked: "Do any of these people be in love?! They move on like nothing has happened. They all need therapy."
Another warned: "He's old enough to be her father, and evidently, he's on the rebound. Run girl run."
The This is Me... Now pop star filed for divorce from Ben on Tuesday, August 20, following months of breakup rumors. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
The absence of a prenuptial agreement adds a layer of complexity to the proceedings, with financial matters coming into focus.
One significant financial issue in the separation of the Hollywood power couple revolves around their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased just last year.
Following extensive renovations, the spacious property was listed on the market for $68 million in July.
With no prenup to guide the division of assets, handling such high-value properties becomes a critical aspect of the divorce proceedings.
One source explained: "There's really nothing else to divide. One person doesn't want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own."
An Affleck insider told Page Six the Oscar winner is not ashamed of his need for solitude and is "proud of the fact that he always has and always will take care of himself."
"He has never— and seemingly will never— give himself over completely to another person", they added. "The kind of big love Jennifer believes in, that sort of all-consuming devotion? Ben played along for a while and wanted to be part of it, but it's just not who he is."