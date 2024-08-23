Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez Back to Plain Old Jenny From the Block: Lopez Files to Ditch Ben Affleck's Surname — and Cites Irreconcilable Differences as Reason for Split From 'Grouchy' Actor Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez asked the judge to let her return to her maiden name after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 23 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is going back to the block by issuing a request to dump Ben Affleck's last name after filing for divorce from the actor. RadarOnline.com can reveal J Lo has asked the judge presiding over their split to change her name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Source: MEGA Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday and listed the couple's date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Sourced close to the On The Floor singer indicated she initially took Affleck's last name because it was "romantic" and "traditional. Court documents also revealed the singer, 55, cited irreconcilable differences as the main cause of their separation after only two years of marriage.

Source: MEGA The Jenny from the Block singer cited irreconcilable differences as the main cause of their split.

Shortly after marrying 52-year-old Affleck in July 2022, Lopez said: "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

Source: MEGA Sources said Lopez and Affleck constantly butted heads over how they wanted to live their lives.

When asked by the reporter if she had ever considered having her husband take her name, she said: "No! It's not traditional." According to the court documents, J Lo also requested neither she nor Affleck be awarded spousal support.

Source: MEGA Lopez's filing came exactly two years after she and Affleck tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday – which happened to also be the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony – in Los Angeles. According to the documents, J Lo listed their official date of separation as April 26, 2024.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage to end in divorce. She was previously married to several high-profile celebrities such as Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. According to one insider, a constant strife overshadowed how the pair lived their lives. While J Lo preferred to be in the public eye and soak up the spotlight, Affleck preferred to maintain a low profile.

Source: By: MEGA One source revealed Lopez specifically chose their two-year anniversary to hurt Affleck.

Sources also claimed Lopez's friends were getting tired of all the drama surrounding the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer. A source said: "After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future."

The source continued: "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the 2-year-anniversary because she wanted to sting. "But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."

Source: MEGA One source said Lopez had had enough of Affleck's glum mood.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez made no mention of a prenuptial agreement when she filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday. A source confirmed the couple never put one in place when they married on July 16, 2022. The lack of a prenup means any assets acquired by the couple during their brief two-year marriage will be considered "community property".

Rumors about the state of their marriage first began to swirl in May when both A-listers started appearing in public separately and without their wedding rings. The pair initially rekindled their highly-publicized romance in 2021 before officially tying the knot in 2022.

One source claimed Affleck's grumpy mood also played a role in the separation. A source said: "Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

