Michael Jackson Legacy War Twist: 'Bad' Star's Mom Katherine, 94, Loses Fight to Block $600M Song Sell-Off Deal

Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine, has been fighting the sale of his music since the announcement was made in 2022.

Aug. 23 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Michael Jackson's mother has officially lost her bid to stop the $600million sale of his music.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Katherine Jackson has been at odds with ​​John Branca and John McClain, the two men who were appointed executors after Michael's 2009 death, over the plans to sell a portion of the King of Pop's tracks to Sony Music Group.

Source: MEGA

Kathrine Jackson claims the sale of Michael's music is not what the King of Pop would have wanted.

Following the estate's announcement of their plans, Katherine filed several objections claiming the deal "violated Michael's wishes".

Now, a Los Angeles appeals court has said the sale can go on as planned because Katherine's objections "lack merit".

The ruling said: "The will gave the executors broad powers of sale, with no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case.

"As such, the probate court did not err in concluding that it was Michael's intent to allow the executors to sell any estate assets, including those at issue in the proposed transaction. All of the estate's assets will be distributed to the trust."

Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson died in 2009 following a drug overdose.

The Thriller singer's money is handled by the Michael Jackson Family Trust and is believed to benefit his three children Prince, 27, Paris, 26, and 22-year-old Bigi – also known as Blanket – along with a handful of charities.

Michael, who died in 2009 at age 50, created a sub-trust for his mother, 94, that allows his estate to pay for her "care, support, maintenance, comfort and wellbeing".

As RadarOnline.com reported, Katherine's bid to stop the sale of part of his music catalog found her at odds with the executors over her legal bills.

In 2022, Branca and McClain brokered the deal to sell a portion of Jackson's catalog for $600million to Sony Music.

Katherine immediately objected to the proposed sale and was even backed by Paris and Blanket in court.

Source: MEGA

Blanket changed his mind when it came to his grandma being reimbursed for her legal bills from fighting the sale.

While fighting the sale, Katherine racked up $500,000 in legal bills – a cost she felt should be reimbursed by the estate.

The executors asked the request be denied. Then, in a sudden twist, Blanket backed the executors despite having previously supported his grandma's fight over the catalog.

Michael's youngest son thought Katherine should be reimbursed for legal bills she had before the appeal, but not for those she accrued during her fight against the sale.

The executors scoffed at her request for the money – claiming they spent $55million on her care since 2009.

Source: MEGA

Michael's kids Prince, Paris, and Blanket at the opening night of MJ: The Musical in 2022.

They said: "Since Michael's death, the Executors have provided for virtually all of Mrs. Jackson's needs and living expenses; caretakers, gardener, assistant, chef, food, utilities, housing, insurance, security, medical, personal care, travel, entertainment, and a luxury SUV for her use.

"Virtually no request of Mrs. Jackson for her care or maintenance has been declined by the Executors."

The executors said while Katherine was entitled to all of the money, she was not entitled to the $500,000 in legal fees.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

