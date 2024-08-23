Chicken Pot Pie and Cell Phones: Four Jail Guards Arrested in Connection with Alleged Smuggling and Sex Scandal

Four jail security contractors have been charged in connection with a contraband smuggling scheme involving cell phones, a chicken pot pie and sexual relations with an inmate at an Atlanta jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that LaQuna Ballard, 34; Regina Harris, 26; Breaisha Tate, 26; and Anizya Silas, 24, have all been arrested as suspects in the alleged contraband smuggling scheme.