Chicken Pot Pie and Cell Phones: Four Jail Guards Arrested in Connection with Alleged Smuggling and Sex Scandal
Four jail security contractors have been charged in connection with a contraband smuggling scheme involving cell phones, a chicken pot pie and sexual relations with an inmate at an Atlanta jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that LaQuna Ballard, 34; Regina Harris, 26; Breaisha Tate, 26; and Anizya Silas, 24, have all been arrested as suspects in the alleged contraband smuggling scheme.
The four women were employed by a jail contractor and were working on the sixth and seventh floors at the Atlanta jail.
Tate is accused of having sex with an inmate at least three times and receiving payments for providing cell phones to an inmate, authorities said.
She was charged with three counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent, five counts of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items, and two counts of possession of prohibited items by an inmate or providing prohibited items to an inmate.
Ballard allegedly sent explicit photos and videos to an inmate and took money from two different inmates for cell phones and cigarettes, according to investigators.
She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by an inmate or providing prohibited items to an inmate and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Silas is accused of providing an inmate with an unauthorized staff meal and conspiring to provide an inmate with a cell phone charger.
She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by an inmate or providing prohibited items to an inmate and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Harris is accused of providing an inmate with a cell phone, officials said. She was charged with one count of possession of prohibited items by an inmate or providing prohibited items to an inmate, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and one count of crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items.
In addition to the jail security, authorities said they have also charged four inmates with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items. Officials have not released their identities.
In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said, “These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over. They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity.”
The Fulton County Jail has been the subject of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into living conditions, medical and mental health care, use of excessive force and accusations of violence, according to federal officials. The investigation was launched in 2023 after an inmate died covered in insects and filth.
