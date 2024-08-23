J LOW: How Jennifer Lopez's Life Is Spiraling Out of Control — With Tour Axed, Films Slammed and Beauty Line Struggling
Jilted Jennifer Lopez once said 2024 was going to be her year – but the singer's life has done nothing but spiral out of control over the course of the past eight months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Love Don't Cost a Thing singer, who filed for divorce from her Hollywood hubby Ben Affleck on Tuesday, has not only suffered issues with her marriage but also problems with her music and film careers since 2024 kicked off.
She tweeted on January 3: "JLOVERS… 2024 is our year…."
But the cracks began to appear in Lopez's life in May when rumors about her and Affleck's imploding marriage first started to swirl.
The couple was not seen together for months, and it was later revealed the 52-year-old Air actor moved out of their $60million Beverly Hills marital dream home.
Then, on Lopez's 55th birthday on July 24, Affleck purchased a $20.5million five-bedroom, six-bathroom "bachelor pad" on a 6,200-square-foot of property in Brentwood.
A source said at the time: "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."
Insiders then claimed Lopez and Affleck were "officially set to divorce" after the Argo actor moved out – but neither one was willing to file the divorce papers until J Lo went ahead and pulled the trigger on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.
One source said at the end of July: "They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.
"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn't.
"Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."
The couple split without a prenuptial agreement in place and now must figure out how to divide their combined $640million fortune. Lopez also listed the pair's date of separation as April 26, 2024.
But besides her months-long marriage issues with Affleck, Lopez also suffered problems with her music and film careers between the start of 2024 and now.
In May, one month after she and Affleck officially separated, the On the Floor hitmaker abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live summer tour amid rumors of poor ticket sales.
- From Homelessness to Hollywood: We Name 24 of the World's Top Stars You Never Knew Had to Overcame Life on Streets Before Making Millions
- Jennifer Lopez Giving Estranged Husband Ben Affleck 'Silent Treatment' After Singer Filed For Divorce: 'She Just Cannot Believe It's Come to This!'
- Ben Affleck 'is Probably Hollywood's Most INELIGIBLE Bachelor': 'Batman' Star's Exes Tell All About 'Chain-Smoking Grouchiness'
A message to Lopez's fans read: "Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME…LIVE is canceled.
"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
The tour's cancelation came after This Is Me...Now, Lopez's latest album, made an abysmal debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 38 when it released on February 16.
As for Lopez's two films released so far this year, neither one faired much better than her newest album.
This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story, which premiered on Amazon Prime to coincide with the release of This Is Me...Now, was described as a "bizarre sci-fi flick" closer to a "series of music videos" than a proper film.
Lopez's Netflix movie Atlas, which premiered on the streaming giant on May 24, was also panned by critics. One critic branded the action flick "cheap, dark, plasticky and fake".
JLo Beauty, the Jenny from the Block singer's skincare range, has also taken a hit in recent months.
Sephora, the French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, dropped Lopez's products from its shelves in May – forcing JLo Beauty to sell the skincare products itself and at much lower prices.
An insider said: "The evolving Sephora demographic leans towards younger consumers who tend to be brand agnostic. Their buying behavior is driven more by a brand's virality on TikTok, efficacy, affordability, branding and playful packaging.
"JLo Beauty seems to be targeting a slightly older consumer with product strategy, branding and messaging that feels outdated in today's landscape.
"If you look at other successful celebrity brands like Rhode or Rare Beauty, they have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in a way that JLo Beauty hasn't with cult-worthy, viral products that are safe, fun and feed-worthy."
Despite the hits to nearly every front of Lopez's life over the past year, the struggling songstress is still worth an estimated $462million.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.