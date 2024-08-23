J LOW: How Jennifer Lopez's Life Is Spiraling Out of Control — With Tour Axed, Films Slammed and Beauty Line Struggling

Jilted Jennifer Lopez once said 2024 was going to be her year – but the singer's life has done nothing but spiral out of control over the course of the past eight months.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old Love Don't Cost a Thing singer, who filed for divorce from her Hollywood hubby Ben Affleck on Tuesday, has not only suffered issues with her marriage but also problems with her music and film careers since 2024 kicked off.

She tweeted on January 3: "JLOVERS… 2024 is our year…."