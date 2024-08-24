Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Planned’ Their Divorce and Went ‘Through All the Details’ — Before She Officially Filed Papers

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had 'planned' their divorce before the singer officially filed.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly planned out their divorce before the pop star officially filed to end their rollercoaster marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck planned divorce details officially filed
Source: MEGA

The couple had 'gone through all the details' of their split.

The Marry Me actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, coincidentally on their second wedding anniversary.

The decision to part ways comes as a shock to many, especially considering the lack of legal counsel and a prenuptial agreement in place. However, the estranged couple allegedly went through "all the details" of their split.

According to sources, Jennifer "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision".

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck planned divorce details officially filed
Source: MEGA

Lopez allegedly had a hand in getting Affleck to focus more on his kids

Article continues below advertisement

One significant financial issue in the separation of the Hollywood power couple revolves around their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased just last year.

Following extensive renovations, the spacious property was listed on the market for $68 million in July.

With no prenup to guide the division of assets, handling such high-value properties becomes a critical aspect of the divorce proceedings.

The source explained: "There's really nothing else to divide. One person doesn't want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck planned divorce details officially filed
Source: MEGA

One significant financial issue in the separation of the Hollywood power couple revolves around their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, which explicitly includes a request to deny spousal support to Affleck, despite his estimated net worth of $150 million.

Jennifer has a reported $400 million net worth and has put out four films since marrying Ben, including her $20 million self-funded project This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which documents her and the actor's rekindled romance.

She launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023 and was set to embark on a world tour to promote her latest album, This Is Me... Now. However, J.Lo ended up canceling several tour dates weeks before her first show so she could "focus on family."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The filing also indicates Lopez's desire to revert to her previous surname, a stark contrast to the enthusiastic embrace of the Affleck name just two years prior.

According to People, the pop star felt the time was right to start moving on with her life.

A source told the outlet: "[She knows] it's time to move on' for various reasons."

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage", the insider added. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.