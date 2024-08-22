Jennifer Lopez Giving Estranged Husband Ben Affleck 'Silent Treatment' After Singer Filed For Divorce: 'She Just Cannot Believe It's Come to This!'

J Lo, 55, and Affleck, 52, initially met on the set of Gigli in 2002. The pair were quickly engagement but never made it down the aisle, splitting in 2004. The pair went their separate ways and started their own families with new partners, only to cross paths once again in 2021 following their respective divorces. The pair tied the knot in July 2022.

While it Benifer 2.0 seemed like a fairytale reunion, the relationship soon turned sour. After months of divorce rumors and living separate lives, the Jenny From the Block singer officially filed for divorce on August 20.