Jennifer Lopez Giving Estranged Husband Ben Affleck 'Silent Treatment' After Singer Filed For Divorce: 'She Just Cannot Believe It's Come to This!'
Ben Affleck won't be hearing from Jennifer Lopez anytime soon.
After J Lo filed for divorce, sources said she's giving the Oscar winner the "silent treatment" as she's still in disbelief that their rekindled romance ended in such a "humiliating" fashion after just two years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
J Lo, 55, and Affleck, 52, initially met on the set of Gigli in 2002. The pair were quickly engagement but never made it down the aisle, splitting in 2004. The pair went their separate ways and started their own families with new partners, only to cross paths once again in 2021 following their respective divorces. The pair tied the knot in July 2022.
While it Benifer 2.0 seemed like a fairytale reunion, the relationship soon turned sour. After months of divorce rumors and living separate lives, the Jenny From the Block singer officially filed for divorce on August 20.
They tried their best to keep things amicable for their children – Affleck shares kids Violet, Fin and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – who reportedly grew close over the last few years.
But insiders now claim it's an all out war between J Lo and Affleck following his "humiliating" decision to publicly move on from the marriage before either party filed divorce papers.
Sources said: "The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her." Plus, one day he has his ring on and the next day it's off – it's like he's gaslighting her."
The 55-year-old had been spotted still sporting her wedding ring amid divorce rumors, but on August 1 she stepped out in New York City wearing Affleck's green diamond ring on her right hand.
Insiders said: "The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he's protecting her somehow... it was shocking."
"It makes J Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it's gotten to this point and become so toxic."
The couple's combined fortune doesn't make legally separating easy, either.
The On the Floor singer is worth an estimated $400million, while Affleck is worth around $150million – and their $68million marital home is still on the market.
Sources revealed: "Even the lawyers involved are finding it daunting to be stuck in the middle of their fight."
"Now Ben and J Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J Lo doesn't know how it came to this. She really thought she'd finally found her happily-ever-after – and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She's putting up a brave front in public, but she's seething on the inside."
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo's court filing revealed she had no prenup in place when she got hitched to the Batman star. She additionally listed the couple's separation date as April 26.
Without a prenup in place, any earnings or assets the couple accumulated during their marriage would be considered community property.
