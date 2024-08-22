Fresh Baldwin Legal Fight: Alec Facing New 'Rust' Negligence Lawsuit After Actor's Involuntary Manslaughter Trial Paused

Alec Baldwin may have dodged criminal charges over the deadly Rust set shooting, but he's back in the legal arena fighting a negligence lawsuit that has been ordered to resume, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A crew member on the Western, Serge Svetnoy, sued Baldwin and the movie's production company over the horrific accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old mom was killed during a scene rehearsal when a prop gun Baldwin was holding unexpectedly fired a live round into her chest – with the bullet also striking and wounding the movie's director Joel Souza in the shoulder.