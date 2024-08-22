Queen Camilla to Star in Taboo-Busting First Documentary Since Being Crowned — After Camera Crews Tracked Her Year Fighting Domestic Violence

U.K. outlet ITV announced it commissioned the documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which is set to air in late 2024.

The project will include never-before-seen footage of Camilla in private meetings with survivors of domestic violence.

ITV's Sue Murphy said: "ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Her Majesty the Queen about this hugely important subject. We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society."