How Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen Dealer’ Went From Demure Doctor’s Daughter to Glammed-Up Alleged Pusher at Center of One of Hollywood’s Biggest Drugs Scandals

Sangha's transformation from a hardworking student to a woman living a moneyed lifestyle — complete with altered appearance and connections to the elite circles of Los Angeles — has been a stark contrast to her past.

According to reports, Jasveen's mother, Nilem, also born in Ilford, was the daughter of a hosiery wholesaler who set up a fashion company with London showrooms. Her mother's first marriage, in 1982, to a medical doctor was short-lived but produced Jasveen.

By 1986, she had married again and changed her daughter's name to that of her second husband, Dr. Ajmel Sangha.

The family, along with Jasveen's maternal grandparents, moved to California and set up a home in Tujunga in north-western LA.