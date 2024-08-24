Your tip
How Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen Dealer’ Went From Demure Doctor’s Daughter to Glammed-Up Alleged Pusher at Center of One of Hollywood’s Biggest Drugs Scandals

Composite photo of Matthew Perry and Jasveen Sangha
Source: MEGA; Facebook

Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' dealer was a hardworking schoolgirl before she became a key figure in the 'Friends' actor's death.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Jasveen Sangha, a former schoolgirl from Calabasas High School, has been thrust into the spotlight as one of the key figures in the tragic ketamine death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

Federal agents collected evidence at Sangha's home that was used to charge the 5 defendants in Perry's death.

Sangha, otherwise known as the "Ketamine Queen", is a doctor's daughter born into a respectable British Sikh family from Loughton, Essex. However, she now faces serious charges that could lead to a life sentence for involvement in the death of a beloved actor.

The incident, which took place at Perry's home in Pacific Palisades, has not only shed light on Sangha's alleged involvement in a criminal network supplying drugs to celebrities but also exposed the dark underbelly of Hollywood's drug scene.

matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

Text messages included in the indictment show middle-man Erik Fleming claimed Sangha sold ketamine vials 'all day'.

Sangha's transformation from a hardworking student to a woman living a moneyed lifestyle — complete with altered appearance and connections to the elite circles of Los Angeles — has been a stark contrast to her past.

According to reports, Jasveen's mother, Nilem, also born in Ilford, was the daughter of a hosiery wholesaler who set up a fashion company with London showrooms. Her mother's first marriage, in 1982, to a medical doctor was short-lived but produced Jasveen.

By 1986, she had married again and changed her daughter's name to that of her second husband, Dr. Ajmel Sangha.

The family, along with Jasveen's maternal grandparents, moved to California and set up a home in Tujunga in north-western LA.

matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry allegedly had a 'network' of doctors who he could turn to for drugs.

Jasveen returned to the UK in 2010 on her British passport and studied for an MBA at London's Hult Business School.

Her old friends told outlets she was a "changed woman" when she returned to LA.

A former associate told the New York Post she looked "completely different than when she was in high school."

"It looked like she got a nose job and maybe other things done to her face."

matthew perry ketamine queen dealer doctor pusher hollywood drugs
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023.

Her involvement in the drug trade and her alleged role in Perry's death has raised questions about her motivations and the extent of her involvement in the criminal activities that have now come to light.

According to prosecutors in court last week, her North Hollywood home was known as the "Sangha Stash House" and used to "store, package and distribute narcotics".

Source: radar
Despite the gravity of the charges against her, Sangha maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to the accusations. However, her bail has been revoked, and she currently remains behind bars, awaiting further legal proceedings.

As the case unfolds, legal sources speculate that Sangha could hold vital information that may expose the drug dealings within the Hollywood community, should she decide to cooperate and take a plea deal.

If found guilty, she could face life in prison.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

