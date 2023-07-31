NBA icon and hometown hero LeBron James gave back to the Akron, Ohio, community that raised him by backing the I Promise school, a public grade school for at-risk students.

Unfortunately, the school's recent test scores were branded "discouraging" after all eighth-grade students failed the state's math exam for three consecutive years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The school opened in 2018 as part of the Akron Public Schools system with financial support from The LeBron James Foundation.