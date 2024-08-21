Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry
Exclusive

Hollywood 'Heisenberg' Hunt: Matthew Perry Drugs Probe Cops 'Desperate to Nail Breaking Bad-Style Master Chef Who Cooked for Ketamine Queen'

Composite photo Matthew Perry and Jasveen Sangha
Source: MEGA; FACEBOOK

Matthew Perry's death has triggered a desperate hunt for the "master chef" who supplied "ketamine queen" Jasveen Sangha with the drugs that killed the actor.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 9:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Matthew Perry's overdose death has triggered a desperate hunt for the "master chef" who cooked up the ketamine prosecutors say the actor bought from high-society dealer Jasveen Sangha, RadarOnline.com can report.

Sangha, AKA the "ketamine queen", is among five purported Hollywood drug ring players charged with conspiring to exploit the millionaire's well-known addiction struggles for their own financial gain.

Article continues below advertisement

The 41-year-old, who became Perry's ketamine hookup in the weeks leading up to his death, "only deal(t) with high end celebs" and "could fill any order", her middle-man said in text messages included in the indictment. Sangha allegedly ran a sophisticated drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, the "Sangha stash house", and Perry was not her first customer to die of a ketamine overdose, according to prosecutors.

As Sangha sits behind bars awaiting trial, her "master chef" supplier, who she also nicknamed "the scientist," remains at large.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Investigators are desperate to nail their identity – as they are clearly a Heisenberg-style 'cook' figure. Nailing them could be the key to shaking up Hollywood’s entire ketamine supply industry."

Text Messages in Matthew Perry case
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

Text messages included in the indictment show middle-man Erik Fleming claimed Sangha sold ketamine vials 'all day'.

Article continues below advertisement

The dose responsible for killing the Friends star exchanged several hands before making its way into his bloodstream. According to court records, Sangha bought the concoction from her mystery supplier and handed it off to middle-man Erik Fleming, who sold it to Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Court docs show Fleming wrote in a text message to the Iwamasa: “It’s unmarked but it’s amazing – (Perry) can take one and try it and I have more if he likes."

He sent another text soon afterward explaining "was able to get the kind [of ketamine] that is used for intermuscular", adding: "I guarantee it's going to be amazing".

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry ketamine queen
Source: US DOJ/MEGA

Federal agents collected evidence at Sangha's home that was used to charge the 5 defendants in Perry's death.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement

The go-between also sent a photo of the unmarked glass vials of ketamine, explaining Sangha sold them "all day".

On October 24, Iwamasa purchased the supply that would lead to Perry's death after Fleming told him the latest shipment was "on its way to our girl", referring to Sangha, from the "master chef" .

The next day, Sangha texted Fleming: “Please let me know if u think There will be another round because the scientist he’ll be gone as well . . . I’ll have to know ahead of time to get that sorted out before we leave," according to the indictment.

Article continues below advertisement
Kenneth Iwamasa LinkedIn Photo
Source: LINKEDIN

Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa allegedly administered the fatal dose.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Sangha could fill another order, however, Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28 at the age of 54. Iwamasa, who had been administering the doses himself despite having no formal medical training, allegedly gave the actor the fatal shot. The amount of ketamine in his system was equivalent to a surgical dose of anesthesia, his autopsy report said.

Prosecutors say Sangha took steps to conceal her role in the overdose. When she learned about Perry's death, she allegedly "updated the setting on the Signal application" — which encrypts communication — "to automatically delete her messages with Co-Conspirator Fleming and instructed CoConspirator Fleming, 'Delete all our messages.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Salvador Plasencia charged in Matthew Perry Death
Source: MALIBU CANYON URGENT CARE

Dr. Salvador Plasencia allegedly taught Perry's assistant how to administer the ketamine doses.

Article continues below advertisement

At her arraignment last Thursday, Sangha wore big round glasses and a baggy green Nirvana T-shirt as she pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and possession with intent to distribute both ketamine and methamphetamine

The alleged dealer was immediately taken into custody without bail after the judge agreed she was a "flight risk".

The "ketamine queen" was also arrested in March after a raid of her home uncovered "a broad underground criminal network", but she was released on a $100k bond.

Fleming and Iwamasa are also charged in the case along with doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, who Perry allegedly procured the drugs from before seeking out more from Sangha.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.