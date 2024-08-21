Hollywood 'Heisenberg' Hunt: Matthew Perry Drugs Probe Cops 'Desperate to Nail Breaking Bad-Style Master Chef Who Cooked for Ketamine Queen'

The 41-year-old, who became Perry's ketamine hookup in the weeks leading up to his death, "only deal(t) with high end celebs" and "could fill any order", her middle-man said in text messages included in the indictment. Sangha allegedly ran a sophisticated drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, the "Sangha stash house", and Perry was not her first customer to die of a ketamine overdose, according to prosecutors.

As Sangha sits behind bars awaiting trial, her "master chef" supplier, who she also nicknamed "the scientist," remains at large.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Investigators are desperate to nail their identity – as they are clearly a Heisenberg-style 'cook' figure. Nailing them could be the key to shaking up Hollywood’s entire ketamine supply industry."