Taylor Swift Reunites With Travis Kelce at Rhode Island Beach House After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack Wreaks Tour Havoc
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in each other's arms following a cruel summer for the touring singer.
RadarOnline.com can confirm Swift and the NFL star were spotted together at the Lavender Haze singer's Rhode Island beach house.
Stepping out onto the coastal balcony to soak up some sun and the Atlantic sea breeze, Kelce was easily recognizable with his newly beloved mustache.
The tight end also sported a white tank top, showing off a tan and his star-studded arm muscles.
As for Swift, the Grammy winner, 34, embraced her beachy waves in a dainty tank top and loose-fitting pullover, which fell past her shoulders.
The photos, obtained by TMZ, show a few children who decided to join the two lovebirds on the balcony. It is unclear who joined Swift and Kelce for the getaway.
The last time Swift and Kelce, also 34, were seen together was following one of Swift's July "Eras" tour dates in Germany.
While just over a month ago, a lot has unfolded since the two were together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift's Vienna, Austria, shows were canceled earlier this month after Austrian authorities identified a planned terrorist attack at the stadium.
Three men — aged 19, 17 and 15 — were arrested in connection with the terrorist plot.
Per Austrian investigators, the three had "concrete preparatory measures" for the attack, with explosives and detonators found at the 19-year-old's residence.
At a press conference following the thwarted attack, Franz Ruf told the press extensive ISIS propaganda, counterfeit money, machetes, knives and anabolic steroids were also discovered at the home.
Swift later addressed the attack, writing: "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."
She said she was "grateful" for the Austrian authorities because "thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."
Explaining why she waited until her tour was completed to speak out, Swift added: "Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."
She explained her silence was her "actually showing restraint, waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to".
"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."