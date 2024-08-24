Taylor Swift Reunites With Travis Kelce at Rhode Island Beach House After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack Wreaks Tour Havoc

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in each other's arms following a cruel summer for the touring singer.

RadarOnline.com can confirm Swift and the NFL star were spotted together at the Lavender Haze singer's Rhode Island beach house.

Stepping out onto the coastal balcony to soak up some sun and the Atlantic sea breeze, Kelce was easily recognizable with his newly beloved mustache.

The tight end also sported a white tank top, showing off a tan and his star-studded arm muscles.