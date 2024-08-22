Taylor's Terror Trauma: Swift Admits She Was Stricken With 'Fear' and 'Guilt' in Wake of Foiled Suicide Bomb Plot

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the foiled terror attack that canceled her Vienna concert dates.

The pop star revealed she was filled with "fear" and "guilt" over the alarming incident in a new Instagram post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift wrote: "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."