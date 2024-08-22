Ohio Trio Allegedly Handcuffed 6-Year-Old Boy and Used Pitbull for Punishment: Police
Police in Ohio say three people have been arrested after they allegedly had a pitbull attack a 6-year-old boy who was handcuffed as a form of corporal punishment.
Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 17, deputies responded to a home in Savannah regarding a pitbull that had bitten the boy on the neck and ear, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders called to the scene reportedly determined the boy’s injuries were serious enough that he had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Investigators were able to identify the child’s mother as 28-year-old Angelina Williams, who had been living with a family member, 47-year-old Robert Michalski.
According to police, Michalski was the owner of the home and the dog, and he had left the residence before authorities arrived on Aug. 17, officials said.
Investigators believe that Michalski, Williams and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Marvin-Brown, used handcuffs on the boy’s hands and feet to restrain him and would then sic the dog on him, the sheriff's office said.
- Army Soldier Killed by Roommate After They Return to New York Base from Iraq Deployment: Officials
- Seattle Man Arrested in Connection with Girlfriend Found Dead with Throat Slashed and Golf Ball in Mouth Inside Flooded Townhouse
- Teen Arrested After He Allegedly Attacks Neighbor and Bites Off Piece of His Ear Over Alleged Affair with Mother, Cops Claim
On Aug. 19, detectives searched the home and allegedly found evidence which supported the claims, but law enforcement officials did not reveal what that evidence was.
Authorities said they also located Michalski hiding with the dog in a “cubby hole” upstairs in the residence.
The dog was deemed “vicious” by animal control and they confiscated the pet, police said.
Michalski, Williams and Marvin-Brown were all arrested and charged with endangering children, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Knox Pages, the trio administered “corporal punishment” in a cruel way for a “prolonged period” that created a “substantial risk” of physical harm to the boy.
Police said Michalski was also charged with tampering with evidence, while Williams and Marvin-Brown were also charged with obstruction of justice.
They were all booked into the Ashland County Jail and officials said the case is still under review.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.