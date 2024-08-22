Your tip
Ohio Trio Allegedly Handcuffed 6-Year-Old Boy and Used Pitbull for Punishment: Police

Ohio Trio Accused of Using Pitbull as Punishment on Handcuffed Boy
Source: Ashland County Jail

Angelina Williams (left), Robert Michalski (middle) and Taylor Marvin-Brown (right) were all arrested in connection with using a pitbull as punishment on a 6-year-old boy, police said.

By:

Aug. 22 2024

Police in Ohio say three people have been arrested after they allegedly had a pitbull attack a 6-year-old boy who was handcuffed as a form of corporal punishment.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 17, deputies responded to a home in Savannah regarding a pitbull that had bitten the boy on the neck and ear, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio Trio Accused of Using Pitbull as Punishment on Handcuffed Boy
Source: UNSPLASH

The trio allegedly used handcuffs on the 6-year-old boy and then sicced the pitbull on him as punishment, officers said.

First responders called to the scene reportedly determined the boy’s injuries were serious enough that he had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the child’s mother as 28-year-old Angelina Williams, who had been living with a family member, 47-year-old Robert Michalski.

Ohio Trio Accused of Using Pitbull as Punishment on Handcuffed Boy
Source: UNSPLASH

The boy was so injured he had to be airlifted to the hospital, authorities said.

According to police, Michalski was the owner of the home and the dog, and he had left the residence before authorities arrived on Aug. 17, officials said.

Investigators believe that Michalski, Williams and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Marvin-Brown, used handcuffs on the boy’s hands and feet to restrain him and would then sic the dog on him, the sheriff's office said.

Ohio Trio Accused of Using Pitbull as Punishment on Handcuffed Boy
Source: MEGA

Police said they have arrested three in connection with the abuse of the child.

On Aug. 19, detectives searched the home and allegedly found evidence which supported the claims, but law enforcement officials did not reveal what that evidence was.

Authorities said they also located Michalski hiding with the dog in a “cubby hole” upstairs in the residence.

Ohio Trio Accused of Using Pitbull as Punishment on Handcuffed Boy
Source: UNSPLASH

The pitbull was deemed 'vicious' and confiscated by animal control, officials said.

The dog was deemed “vicious” by animal control and they confiscated the pet, police said.

Michalski, Williams and Marvin-Brown were all arrested and charged with endangering children, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Knox Pages, the trio administered “corporal punishment” in a cruel way for a “prolonged period” that created a “substantial risk” of physical harm to the boy.

Police said Michalski was also charged with tampering with evidence, while Williams and Marvin-Brown were also charged with obstruction of justice.

They were all booked into the Ashland County Jail and officials said the case is still under review.

