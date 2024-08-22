'Too Bad We're Not Running for Office, What a Team!': Oprah Winfrey's Long-Lost Letter to Donald Trump Revealed — After She Endorses Kamala Harris at DNC
Oprah Winfrey's long-lost letter to Donald Trump has resurfaced after she officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Winfrey, 70, wrote Trump, 78, a touching letter in 2000 – 16 years before he beat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.
The billionaire media mogul wrote to Trump 24 years ago: "Donald – I received the book excerpt. I have to tell you, your comments made me a little weepy. It's one thing to say and live a life of integrity – still another to have people like yourself notice.
"Too bad we're not running for office, what a team!"
The letter, dated January 11, 2000, was first featured in a book the former president published last year titled Letters to Trump.
It featured letters from "some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years" – including not just Winfrey but also "big names" like Richard Nixon, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton and Kim Jong Un.
According to Winfrey, she penned Trump the note 24 years ago after he wrote about her in his 2000 book The America We Deserve.
Although Trump would not seriously run for office until 2015, he suggested his "first choice for vice president would be Oprah Winfrey".
Winfrey said ahead of the Letters to Trump book's release last year: "I think he'd written a book and said that he wanted me to be his running mate if he decided to run.
"And when I heard that this letter is now going to be a part of a book, I thought, 'Oh, wasn't that nice of me to write a note.' That's what I thought, because I'm always like, 'Oh, I should write a note. The person did this, or I should write a note.'
"So I'm really happy that I wrote a note."
But Winfrey also backtracked on her claim she and Trump would make a good team if he ran for the highest office in the country – which he later did...and won.
She told Gayle King, 69, last year: "I might have thought it back then. I might have thought it 23 years ago. I'm not thinking it today."
As for Trump, he later claimed Winfrey stopped talking to him after he announced his bid for the 2016 White House.
He said in the commentary for Letters to Trump: "Sadly, once I announced for president for the Republican nomination, in 2015, she never spoke to me again."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Winfrey's January 2000 letter to Trump resurfaced this week just as the influential talk show host-turned-media proprietor endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 White House.
On Wednesday night, during a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Winfrey delivered a rousing endorsement for Harris.
She said from the DNC stage: "We're now so fired up, we can't wait to leave here and do something, and what we're gonna do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States!
"Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024. And just plain common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect. They're the ones to give it to us!"
And while Winfrey did not mention her former pal Trump by name, she did throw shade at the former president and his vice president pick J.D. Vance as they prepare to face off against Harris and Tim Walz for the White House in November.
Winfrey, who is worth an estimated $3billion, said: "When a house is on fire, we don't ask whose house it is.
"If the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too."
