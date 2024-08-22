'Too Bad We're Not Running for Office, What a Team!': Oprah Winfrey's Long-Lost Letter to Donald Trump Revealed — After She Endorses Kamala Harris at DNC

Oprah Winfrey's long-lost letter to Donald Trump has resurfaced after she officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Winfrey, 70, wrote Trump, 78, a touching letter in 2000 – 16 years before he beat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.

The billionaire media mogul wrote to Trump 24 years ago: "Donald – I received the book excerpt. I have to tell you, your comments made me a little weepy. It's one thing to say and live a life of integrity – still another to have people like yourself notice.

"Too bad we're not running for office, what a team!"