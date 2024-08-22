Your tip
Army Soldier Killed by Roommate After They Return to New York Base from Iraq Deployment: Officials

Source: Courtesy of Michelle Ustupski; Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Jacob Ashton (left) was found dead at the Fort Drum base and now his roommate, Riley Birbilas (right), has been charged with his death, officials said.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

A soldier was found dead on the Army base in New York, and now officials say his roommate, also a soldier, has been charged with allegedly killing him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 5, Spc. Jacob Ashton, 21, was found dead on base at Fort Drum in upstate New York, according to the U.S. Army Fort Drum base.

Source: Courtesy of Michelle Ustupski

Spc. Jacob Ashton was found dead on base at Fort Drum in New York, officials said.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was leading the probe in Ashton’s death and, according to an update from the public affairs office, Spc. Riley Birbilas was arrested and charged with premeditated murder and obstruction of justice in connection with Ashton’s death.

Source: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, Fort Drum soldier Specialist Riley Birbilas was suspected as the killer and has now been charged in connection with Ashton's death, authorities said.

Officials said both men served in Iraq with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

Ashton and Birbilas reportedly spent nine months in Iraq and, in April, they returned to the United States. After the move home, the pair became roommates, Syracuse.com reported.

Source: Fort Drum

The pair got back from Iraq in April and became roommates while living on the Fort Drum base, according to officials.

Ashton’s enlistment with the Army was scheduled to end in December. His family told Syracuse.com he wanted to become a police officer or firefighter.

Alaina Ustupski, Ashton’s sister, told WWNY-TV, "He went to Iraq and didn’t have a scratch on him, then comes home, thinks he is safe, and apparently isn’t."

Source: UNSPLASH

Birbilas has been arrested and was booked into jail.

Birbilas was booked into the Oneida County Jail and remains in custody.

During his time in the Army, Ashton was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with C Device, the Global War of Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Inherent Campaign Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

In Fort Drum’s statement, Col. Anthony Gore said, "Our entire Commando family feels profound sorrow for the loss of Jacob. While words do little to ease the pain of Jacob’s passing, we are a family, and we will wrap our arms around his family as well as support each other. Let us live in a manner worthy of honoring Jacob’s life and service."

