Kamala Harris 'Threw Cases for Sugar Daddy Boyfriend and Her Husband' During Relentless Rise to Top: 'Those With Links Got Off!'

The vice-president – who started her political career as a California prosecutor – is also said to have snubbed calls from her former legal staff to investigate pyramid-scheme behavior at a diet supplement firm when her husband Douglas Emhoff worked for the lawyers who represented the company.

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer says in his book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite: "As San Francisco district attorney, Kamala Harris enjoyed enormous discretion in the handling of legal cases.

"She would often determine which cases to prosecute and which not to. This was particularly true in highly public and politically sensitive cases.

"Over the course of her tenure, a consistent pattern emerged of favoring individuals and institutions that were either her political supporters, or those closely aligned with Willie Brown, or both.

"Some of these cases involved all-too-common instances of big-city cronyism and corruption involving city contracts, but other cases would involve disturbing crimes that were covered up."

Harris' phenomenal rise to power has been overshadowed for years by gossip she owes her ascent to fixer Brown, now 90, who she started dating when she was 29 and still an up-and-coming lawyer who had caught the then 60-year-old’s roving eye when he was on a break from his wife.