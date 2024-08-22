Home > Politics > Donald Trump Donald Trump Brands Cocaine Abuse 'Down and Dirty' as He Reveals Brother Fred's Alcoholism Drove Him to Dodge Drugs, Drinking and Smoking Source: YouTube Donald Trump revealed during a recent interview his brother, Fred, had a deadly relationship with alcohol and drugs. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 22 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump, who is no stranger to turning heads, sat down with comedian and podcast host Theo Von to discuss a variety of topics on the latter's latest podcast episode. RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 78, was driven to avoid alcohol, drugs and smoking due to his brother's complicated history with the stuff.

In the bizarre interview, which aired on Wednesday, Trump said: "I tell people, no drugs, no drinking, no cigarettes. "I tell that to my kids all the time, I say 'no drugs, no drinking, no smoking.'"

The former president, who is known for having his vice of Diet Coke and McDonald's, also told Von he always loved and looked up to his older brother before he died of pneumonia in 1981. According to Trump, his brother had an "incredible personality" – before adding how alcohol is "tougher to get off of than drugs".

During the interview, Trump and Von, 44, discussed the ongoing opioid epidemic – which prompted the former president to start bombarding the host with questions about cocaine use and Von's own history of drug use. At one point, Trump asked how Von became addicted to cocaine.

Von said: "Oh no, I would just do cocaine." Firing back at Von, Trump asked: "That’s down and dirty right? But you don’t anymore?"

Von replied: "No, I don't do it anymore man and I'm not doing it." Intrigued by this, Trump continued to press Von for answers by asking him if it was a "stronger up".

Source: MEGA During the interview, Trump and Von discussed the ongoing opioid epidemic.

He asked: "Is it too much? Too much to handle?" Von replied to the former president, saying: "Some of the stuff started to get a real rattle in it too.

"I don't know where we were getting it from in this country but yeah it started to make me feel like I was a mechanic or something." Seeming satisfied with the answer, Trump moved the conversation toward the use of alcohol.

Source: MEGA Trump attributed his brother's addiction to alcohol as something which led he himself to avoid drugs and alcohol.

Trump, who is known for not drinking, asked: "So the thing you go back to then is alcohol – for the most part?" Von replied while he would normally go with cocaine, he would not say no to alcohol either.

Von said: "Well what I want probably is cocaine but I know that if I have a drink it'll be like, okay, well I had a drink then I can do this." The answer once again made Trump ask: "Is cocaine a stronger...up?"

Source: YouTube Trump furiously questioned Von about his past usage of drugs and alcohol – and asked him to describe the feeling.

Trump also added: "So you're way up with cocaine more than anything else you can think of?" The rapid-fire questions from the former president saw Von replying in a very strange manner.

Von joked: "Cocaine will turn you into a damn owl homie – you know what I'm saying? "You'll be out on your own porch, you know. You'll be your own street lamp."

Source: YouTube Von, who is a recovering addict, said doing cocaine was horrible.

The answer did not seem to satisfy Trump, who then asked Von if it was "a good feeling". Von replied it was not and it was, in fact, horrible.

Von said: "It's a miserable feeling." Almost at the same time, Trump replied: "But you do it anyway?" Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

