Mark Hamill's 'Star Wars' Heartbreak: Luke Skywalker Star Haunted by Feeling Heart Was Ripped Out of Franchise With Carrie Fisher's Death

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill believes the heart was ripped out of the popular sci-fi franchise with Carrie Fisher's death seven years ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hamill, the 72-year-old actor most famous for playing fan-favorite Luke Skywalker, spoke about both Star Wars and Fisher's passing during a recent appearance at Fan Expo Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois.

He said: "My wife came into the bedroom – she gets up earlier than I do – I was still asleep. She had tears streaming down her face saying Carrie didn't make it.

"It forever altered how I reacted to Star Wars in general. The heart was gone. It was just...I don't talk about it because I don't like reliving it."