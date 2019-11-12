Mania, Meds & Weight Struggles: Carrie Fisher's Sad Final Days Exposed In New Book Actress was ‘really suffering’ before her fatal overdose, friends reveal.

Carrie Fisher was best known as Debbie Reynolds’ talented daughter and for her iconic role as the Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga before she tragically passed away in December 2016. While Billie Lourd’s mother was courageous in publicly speaking about her struggles from the disease of addiction and bipolar disorder, a new book reveals that the actress suffered internally in the years leading up to her death.

In biographer Sheila Weller’s new book, Carrie Fisher: A Life On The Edge, the author interviewed dear friends and former employees of Fisher’s who revealed her life and career of ups and downs. While the actress’ career was at its peak, many close to her watched as she suffered several near-death overdoses and checked in and out of rehab.

Most notably, a friend in the book revealed that Fisher’s spiral was noticeable even in 2014, two years before she passed away. The friend, who was not identified in the book, said Fisher was spotted “several times” heading into the Rite Aid pharmacy on Canon Drive in Los Angeles, where she appeared to be “really suffering.”

As Radar readers know, December 27 will mark the third anniversary of the Star Wars actress’ death. The Hollywood icon was hospitalized days prior to Dec. 27, 2016 after she suffered a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight to Los Angeles from London.

An official coroner’s report by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office released findings months later ruling that the actress died from “sleep apnea and other causes” including heart disease and “drug use.”

The coroner’s report went on to reveal that the late star had also taken multiple drugs prior to her death including cocaine, heroin, morphine and ecstasy.

In Weller’s shocking new book, friends also recalled the icon’s manic episodes caused by her battle with bipolar disorder. The actress was open about her struggles with mental health and addiction in her several memoirs.

Adding more sadness to Fisher’s death, Radar readers recall that her mother shockingly passed away one day later at Cedars Sinai Medical enter in Los Angeles. She was 84. Reynolds suffered a stroke at her Beverly Hills home as she was planning Fisher’s funeral.

As Radar readers recall, Fisher’s brother, Todd, wrote his own memoir, My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie, where he revealed his troubled sister once drove high with her daughter, now 27, in the car.

For more shocking revelations in Weller’s book about the actress’ sad final days leading up to her death, scroll through Radar’s gallery below.