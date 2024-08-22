Hulk Hogan Branded 'Drunk A-- Steroid-Ridden Racist' for Declaring He Wants to 'Body Slam' Kamala Harris
Oh, brother!
Retired WWE star Hulk Hogan has faced serious backlash after saying he wants to "body slam" Vice President Kamala Harris – before questioning her racial identity.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hulkster, 71, joked about "body slamming" Harris, 59, during a recent event promoting his new Real American Beer beverage in Medina, Ohio.
He asked the Hulkamania crowd during the event: "Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"
Then, moments later, Hogan questioned Harris' racial background as the first Black and Asian-American vice president.
He continued: "Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian? Okay, I like it. How?"
Realizing he crossed the line, Hogan quickly backtracked on his remarks and blamed "the beers" for his off-color comments.
Hogan added: "I'm gonna get heat for that one, brother. That was not me, that was the beers talking."
But the former pro wrestler-turned-Donald Trump supporter was right, because he did "get heat for that one" after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Several users rushed to X to brand Hogan a "drunk", an "a--", and a "steroid-ridden racist".
One Harris fan tweeted alongside the controversial clip: "Drunk a-- Hulk Hogan."
Another wrote: "He's such a racist POS. These people are clowns."
A third tweeted: "Clearly steroid abuse rots your brain. He wants to bodyslam a tiny woman? How many women has he beaten up? MAGA knows nothing but violence and intimidation."
Others jumped on the bandwagon and condemned Hogan for joking about "body slamming" the Democratic Party's new 2024 presidential candidate, calling the retired wrestler – whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea – a "fascist" who "maybe identifies as a woman".
An X user simply wrote alongside the clip: "Fascism."
Another added: "Maybe he identifies as a woman."
A third mocked Hogan, writing: "Hulk Hogan is a steroid-ridden racist who would be a has-been if he had ever been something in the past."
Hogan's comments in Ohio this week – which come as Harris prepares to officially accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the DNC in Chicago on Thursday night – also come shortly after he pledged his support to former President Trump's 2024 campaign last month.
Ripping off his shirt during a speech at the RNC on July 18, the Hulkster said: "Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!
"Let Trumpamania rule again! Let Trumpamania make America great again!"
Hogan's joke about "body slamming" Harris before questioning her Black and Indian background also comes after former President Trump, 78, made similar remarks during a heated Q&A session with Black journalists in Chicago last month.
The 45th president claimed he "didn't know" Harris was Black and couldn't understand how she could identify as both Black and Indian.
Trump said during the National Association of Black Journalists conference on July 31: "I didn't know she was Black. She happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black.
"So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person."
Like Hogan, Trump suffered immediate backlash for his ridiculous remarks.
The Harris campaign fired back, saying: "Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hogan's team for comment.
