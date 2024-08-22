Hulk Hogan Branded ‘Drunk A-- Steroid-Ridden Racist’ for Declaring He Wants to ‘Body Slam’ Kamala Harris

Oh, brother!

Retired WWE star Hulk Hogan has faced serious backlash after saying he wants to "body slam" Vice President Kamala Harris – before questioning her racial identity.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hulkster, 71, joked about "body slamming" Harris, 59, during a recent event promoting his new Real American Beer beverage in Medina, Ohio.

He asked the Hulkamania crowd during the event: "Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"