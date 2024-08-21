Your tip
Trump Feebly Bites Back at Kamala Harris as He Heads for White House Race Wipeout: 'I'm Really NOT a Weirdo, Honest...'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he and J.D. Vance are "extremely normal" and Tim Walz is "weird".

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump claims he and his running mate J.D. Vance are "extremely normal people" after weeks of being called "weirdos" by Democrats.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump fired back at Kamala Harris' running mate Minnesota Governor Tom Walz after he pointed out the former Apprentice star's oddball antics.

During a recent campaign appearance, Trump referred to Walz as the "weird" one and tried to convince the crowd he and Vance were the "extremely normal" ones.

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and President Trump are firing back at the Democrats' claims they are "weird".

The former president said: "You know, he said we're weird.

"I think we're extremely normal people. We're like you, we're exactly like you."

Trump continued: "He is weird. Did you ever see him go on the stage and go, like, crazy? There's a lot of crazy.

"I'd say a step further than weird – weird is a nice word by comparison."

Democrats labeled the Trump-Vance ticket "weird" following an unearthed 2021 interview Vance did with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson where he shared his controversial take on those without traditional nuclear families.

In the interview, Vance claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".

He added: "It's just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

trump bites back kamala harris white house wipeout honest
Source: MEGA

Trump has gone from firing insults at President Joe Biden to taking aim at Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

While Walz was not a part of Vance's tirade in 2021, he has been very open about how he and his wife, Gwen, struggled with infertility issues in the past.

He once told a campaign crowd: "This one’s personal for me about IVF and reproductive care. When we wanted to have children, we went through years of fertility treatment."

As RadarOnline.com reported, some members of MAGA chose to mock Walz's infertility issues by parading around with sperm collection cups featuring Vance's photo.

Images of the "full family kit" quickly went viral – sparking backlash over the "weird" stunt.

One X user commented: "Not helping with the weirdo allegations lmao."

Source: MEGA

Vice President Harris chose Tim Walz as her running mate in early August.

Trump's proclamation of normalcy also comes after Harris called him out over his latest "no regrets" comment about putting an end to abortion rights.

The vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee said: "Yesterday, when he was asked if he has any regrets about ending Roe v Wade, Donald Trump, without even a moment’s hesitation – you would think you’d reflect on it for a second – said: ‘No regrets'.

"Bad behavior should result in a consequence. Well, we will make sure he does face a consequence, and that'll be at the ballot box in November."

Harris' remarks came shortly after Trump spoke to CBS News on Monday about the issue.

He told the network: "The federal government should have nothing to do with this issue. It's being solved at the state level and people are very happy about it."

Trump added: "No regrets, no. I wouldn't have regrets. I did something most people felt was undoable."

trump bites back kamala harris white house wipeout honest
Source: MEGA

Harris has a larger lead over Trump in the polls than President Biden did before he dropped out of the race on July 21.

Despite his most recent boasts, Harris continues to lead Trump in the polls.

Taken ahead of the Democratic National Convention, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found Harris leads Trump 49 to 45 points among registered voters. 5% claim they would still vote for another candidate.

Harris also leads Trump 47 to 44 points when third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are added into the mix.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

