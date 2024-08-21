Trump Feebly Bites Back at Kamala Harris as He Heads for White House Race Wipeout: 'I'm Really NOT a Weirdo, Honest...'
Donald Trump claims he and his running mate J.D. Vance are "extremely normal people" after weeks of being called "weirdos" by Democrats.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump fired back at Kamala Harris' running mate Minnesota Governor Tom Walz after he pointed out the former Apprentice star's oddball antics.
During a recent campaign appearance, Trump referred to Walz as the "weird" one and tried to convince the crowd he and Vance were the "extremely normal" ones.
The former president said: "You know, he said we're weird.
"I think we're extremely normal people. We're like you, we're exactly like you."
Trump continued: "He is weird. Did you ever see him go on the stage and go, like, crazy? There's a lot of crazy.
"I'd say a step further than weird – weird is a nice word by comparison."
Democrats labeled the Trump-Vance ticket "weird" following an unearthed 2021 interview Vance did with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson where he shared his controversial take on those without traditional nuclear families.
In the interview, Vance claimed the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".
He added: "It's just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"
While Walz was not a part of Vance's tirade in 2021, he has been very open about how he and his wife, Gwen, struggled with infertility issues in the past.
He once told a campaign crowd: "This one’s personal for me about IVF and reproductive care. When we wanted to have children, we went through years of fertility treatment."
As RadarOnline.com reported, some members of MAGA chose to mock Walz's infertility issues by parading around with sperm collection cups featuring Vance's photo.
Images of the "full family kit" quickly went viral – sparking backlash over the "weird" stunt.
One X user commented: "Not helping with the weirdo allegations lmao."
- Queen's Hilarious Digs at Donald Trump Revealed: She Told Flunkies He 'Must Have Arrangement With Wife Melania' After Blasting Him as 'Very Rude'
- VERY Dirty Politics: Sick JD Vance Supporters Branded 'Weird Cult' for Carrying Around 'Sperm Samples' From Trump's Running Mate to Mock Tim Walz Over IVF Journey
- Don't Mess With Taylor!: Desperate Trump 'Risking Legal Action' by Posting Deepfakes of Swift, Harris and His Pal Musk to 'Con Voters'
Trump's proclamation of normalcy also comes after Harris called him out over his latest "no regrets" comment about putting an end to abortion rights.
The vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee said: "Yesterday, when he was asked if he has any regrets about ending Roe v Wade, Donald Trump, without even a moment’s hesitation – you would think you’d reflect on it for a second – said: ‘No regrets'.
"Bad behavior should result in a consequence. Well, we will make sure he does face a consequence, and that'll be at the ballot box in November."
Harris' remarks came shortly after Trump spoke to CBS News on Monday about the issue.
He told the network: "The federal government should have nothing to do with this issue. It's being solved at the state level and people are very happy about it."
Trump added: "No regrets, no. I wouldn't have regrets. I did something most people felt was undoable."
Despite his most recent boasts, Harris continues to lead Trump in the polls.
Taken ahead of the Democratic National Convention, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found Harris leads Trump 49 to 45 points among registered voters. 5% claim they would still vote for another candidate.
Harris also leads Trump 47 to 44 points when third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are added into the mix.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.