Trump Feebly Bites Back at Kamala Harris as He Heads for White House Race Wipeout: 'I'm Really NOT a Weirdo, Honest...’

Donald Trump claims he and his running mate J.D. Vance are "extremely normal people" after weeks of being called "weirdos" by Democrats.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump fired back at Kamala Harris' running mate Minnesota Governor Tom Walz after he pointed out the former Apprentice star's oddball antics.

During a recent campaign appearance, Trump referred to Walz as the "weird" one and tried to convince the crowd he and Vance were the "extremely normal" ones.