'Take a Look Inside': Even Jennifer Lopez's Friends Are Savaging Her Failed Love Life As She Heads Into FOURTH Painful Divorce
Jennifer Lopez's friends are said to be fed up with the singer and have allegedly suggested she take some time and "look inside herself" after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
RadarOnline.com can reveal those closest to the pop star have grown tired of the singer's chaotic life after four failed marriages.
A source said: "After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future."
The Let's Get Loud singer, 55, filed for divorce on Tuesday – which happened to also be the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony – in Los Angeles without an attorney present. She listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.
The source continued: "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted to sting.
"But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."
The rumors of Lopez's friends turning on her run contrary to reports of them bad-mouthing the Good Will Hunting star and calling him "miserable to be around".
Another insider close to the pair said no one in Lopez's circle of friends meshed with Affleck.
The insider said: "No one, except Lopez’s mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole!"
According to the source, Affleck and Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina, also “can’t stand each other”.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez made no mention of a prenuptial agreement when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday. A source later confirmed the couple never put one in place when they married on July 16, 2022.
The lack of a pre-nup means any assets acquired by the couple during their brief two-year marriage will be considered "community property".
Those following the couple's rocky relationship for the past few months were hardly surprised when the news of Lopez's divorce filing broke on Tuesday.
Questions about the state of their marriage first started when both A-listers began appearing in public separately and without their wedding rings.
According to one insider, the couple often clashed on how they wanted to live their lives – with Affleck wanting to live a more low-profile life and JLO constantly wanting to be in the spotlight.
The source said: "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
Affleck moved out of the $60million Beverly Hills home he shared with Lopez in June, and the couple spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite coasts.
During the separate celebrations, Lopez was spotted taking a somber bike ride in the Hamptons while a clean-shaven Affleck was seen going about his business as usual.
The pair initially rekindled their highly-publicized romance in 2021 before officially tying the knot in 2022.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Affleck and Lopez's teams for comment.
