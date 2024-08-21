Ex-Trump Aide Stephanie Grisham Hits Back at Right-Wing Mouthpiece After Body-Shaming: 'I've Actually Hit Menopause, Which Sucks a Ton'
Donald Trump's former press secretary has fired back at Laura Loomer after she tried to fat-shame her.
Stephanie Grisham was quick to correct the right-wing activist who tried to troll her over her appearance at the Democratic National Convention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The heated social media exchange started after Loomer, 31, shared a photo of Grisham, 48, speaking at the DNC.
Loomer wrote: "Stephanie Grisham really hit the wall. Another traitor who got rich off Donald Trump and then turned on him on J6. I guess she started eating uncontrollably ever since she quit Trump.
"She must have gained about 75 pounds since she 'resigned'. Now she’s voting for Kamala Harris. That's what happens when you hit the wall."
Her post was quickly noticed by Grisham, who jumped at the chance to call the right-wing personality out.
She replied: "Hi Laura Loomer - I’ve actually hit menopause, which sucks a ton & yes it’s a weight struggle. Def not rich either - I run a non-profit animal sanctuary & could barely afford the blazer I wore tonight. BUT…I told the truth & plan to keep doing so. #RepublicansForHarris."
The reply escalated tensions – and Loomer responded with a tirade criticizing Grisham's personal finances and inability to "stop eating".
She wrote: "Oh boo hoo. @OMGrisham. So let me get this straight. You say you're poor and couldn't afford the blazer you wore last night (in Kamala Harris's economy by the way) but you're in Chicago for the DNC? If you can't afford a blazer how did you afford to attend the DNC? Do you not know how to manage your finances? Or is that Trump's fault too that you can't stop eating and don't want to get an actual job?"
Loomer added: "You're just a liar, Stephanie. Every single woman goes through menopause and most of us aren't Rich either. I'm not rich and do you see me behaving like a disloyal ingrate? Some of us have had it a lot worse than you.
"None of those things you said below explain why you turned out to be a traitor with zero honor or integrity. You have never told the truth ONCE in your life."
Grisham served as then-First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff during the January 6 insurrection. During her speech, she shared a screenshot of a one word text message she received from Melania in response to addressing the mayhem unfolding by MAGA supporters at the Capitol.
She texted Melania: "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?"
Melania replied simply: "No."
The right-wing pundit clearly took offense to Grisham sharing her story – and branded her disloyal over the act.
Loomer said: "You were given an amazing opportunity to work for President Trump and @MELANIATRUMP and you betrayed them by leaking an out of context personal text message and lying about President Trump."
On the DNC stage, Grisham claimed Trump referred to his supporters as "basement dwellers" behind closed doors.
Loomer ridiculed Grisham over her comments on Trump's alleged thoughts about his base.
She added: "I know President Trump, and he's one of the kindest, most generous and selfless people I've ever met in my life. Even after getting shot he was thinking of OTHERS, as opposed to himself. Nothing you said about him is true. I know because I have seen President Trump in front of cameras, and without cameras when nobody is around.
"President Trump loves his supporters and he never did or said what you falsely accused him of. You're just bitter and alone and have hit the wall and you're hoping your lies will stick like every other disgruntled Trump hater and traitor. Go be a victim elsewhere because nobody feels sorry for you."
Before ending her attack, Loomer body-shamed Grisham one last time.
She wrote: "PS: Stop eating carbs and you will lose the weight. You are just lacking personal accountability and motivation to be healthy and blaming it on a natural bodily function."
