'You Are a Con Woman': Pro-Trump Activist Laura Loomer Takes Aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene

"If Biggs had plead guilty to planning to kill a member of congress he would have only gotten 3 months like the man in NY in my case did, but no he, gets 17 years for being mad about the election and going in the Capitol," she posted on August 31.

In a scathing response, Loomer took aim at Greene for not stepping up to the plate herself. "You could have done something about it but you didn't," posted Loomer.

"I was at the Proud Boys trial and raised money to help Joe's legal defense fund. He's a combat veteran from Florida and a friend of mine. I know for a fact that his legal team contacted your office and asked for assistance and you never helped him because they told me. And so did Joe," Loomer declared, claims MTG has not yet addressed.