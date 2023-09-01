'You Are a Con Woman': Pro-Trump Activist Laura Loomer Takes Aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene
Far-right activist Laura Loomer reignited her ongoing quarrel with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, months after the politician blasted her as "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe," took issue with a tweet from MTG about the lengthy prison sentence given to Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs, who led the organization's march to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
District Judge Timothy Kelly denounced the march which he said "broke our tradition of the peaceful transferring of power" in the United States.
"The nature of the constitutional moment we were in that day is something that is so sensitive that it deserves a significant sentence," Kelly explained.
Greene, however, expressed her disapproval and explained why she felt the lengthy sentence was unfair.
"If Biggs had plead guilty to planning to kill a member of congress he would have only gotten 3 months like the man in NY in my case did, but no he, gets 17 years for being mad about the election and going in the Capitol," she posted on August 31.
In a scathing response, Loomer took aim at Greene for not stepping up to the plate herself. "You could have done something about it but you didn't," posted Loomer.
"I was at the Proud Boys trial and raised money to help Joe's legal defense fund. He's a combat veteran from Florida and a friend of mine. I know for a fact that his legal team contacted your office and asked for assistance and you never helped him because they told me. And so did Joe," Loomer declared, claims MTG has not yet addressed.
"So save your faux outrage @mtgreenee. You want to help? Go release the damn J6 tapes like you said you did, said you would, and never did. You are a CON WOMAN."
Greene has long had her own objections about Loomer, who recently garnered the praise of Trump.
"You work hard, and you are a very opinionated lady. I have to tell you that, and in my opinion, I like that. And I appreciate all of your support," the embattled GOP frontrunner, who is now four-times indicted, said in a video Loomer posted after they spent time together at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during the LIV golf tournament.
In April, Greene said she would make her concerns known to Trump before he recruited her for a role on his 2024 campaign amid reports it was being considered.
"She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes," Greene tweeted. "She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she's running to Trump."
"Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch," Greene added. "I'll make sure he knows."