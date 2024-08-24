Batman-Obsessed Matthew Perry Called Ketamine-Injecting Assistant ‘Albert’ — With Mystery Growing Over Why Junkie Actor Got Rid of Addiction Nursing Team
Matthew Perry's guilty-pleading assistant has donned a nickname referencing the actor's love of Batman.
The Friends star allegedly referred to his live-in assistant Kenny Iwamasa as "Alfred", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Another outlet claims Iwamasa was "the 'Alfred' to Perry's 'Batman'".
The revelation of Iwamasa's alleged moniker — coincidentally the same name as Perry's dog — comes amid the unfurling court cases against the five people allegedly involved in the actor's death.
The other people charged in Perry's death include: Jasveen Sangha, 41, known as"The Ketamine Queen", Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, or "Dr. P", Erik Fleming, 54, and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54.
Additionally, the Daily Mail's story reports Perry had nixed all professional help sometime in 2023. The firings left Iwamasa, who is not medically trained, to inject Perry six to eight times a day.
Iwamasa — who reached a plea deal with prosecutors — admitted to finding Perry unconscious from drug use "at least twice".
On the star's final day, Iwamasa confessed Perry had asked his assistant to "shoot [Perry] up a big one".
Perry was found unresponsive in his newly purchased Pacific Palisades mansion on October 28, 2023.
As for Perry's Batman obsession, the late actor's love for the iconic vigilante was no secret.
In Perry's sobriety-focused memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry repeatedly proclaimed: "I'm Batman".
In the memoir's final lines, the '90s sitcom star wrote: "Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it."
"And when whatever happens, just think, What would Batman do? And do that."
Perry had also referred to himself as "Mattman" — a play on Batman — on multiple occasions leading up to his death.
Four days before he was found dead, Perry posted via X: "Let's make stigmas a stigma. -I'm Mattman #mentalhealth." Soon after he posted a video of the night sky and moon, the actor wrote: "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman."
The next day, he posted another photo, this time of himself soaking in the same jacuzzi he was later found dead in.
Perry captioned the post: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."
It is unclear what the mysterious nickname was in reference to, but one source claims his "Mattman" posts had something to do with a TV series idea he had in the works.
The insider told People Perry was "having fun" and was "incredibly happy" after signing on to act in a new drama film, Unworthy.
However, Perry's ex, Kayti Edwards, claimed weeks after his death that the actor only referred to himself by the moniker when he was high.
She claimed in an interview with the UK Sun: "That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober, and he felt kind of invincible."
"I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, 'No, I'm Mattman.'"