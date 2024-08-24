Batman-Obsessed Matthew Perry Called Ketamine-Injecting Assistant ‘Albert’ — With Mystery Growing Over Why Junkie Actor Got Rid of Addiction Nursing Team

The revelation of Iwamasa's alleged moniker — coincidentally the same name as Perry's dog — comes amid the unfurling court cases against the five people allegedly involved in the actor's death.

The other people charged in Perry's death include: Jasveen Sangha, 41, known as"The Ketamine Queen", Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, or "Dr. P", Erik Fleming, 54, and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54.

Additionally, the Daily Mail's story reports Perry had nixed all professional help sometime in 2023. The firings left Iwamasa, who is not medically trained, to inject Perry six to eight times a day.

Iwamasa — who reached a plea deal with prosecutors — admitted to finding Perry unconscious from drug use "at least twice".