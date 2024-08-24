‘He is a Workaholic’: Queen Camilla Fears King Charles is ‘Working Too Hard’ Toward an Early Grave

RadarOnline.com can reveal Camilla, 77, reportedly advocated for her husband to prioritize his health and well-being.

A close source to the Queen shared: "She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that's before you even get to the Australia tour."

Despite these sentiments, the 75-year-old king is determined to fulfill his royal duties and demonstrate a strong work ethic and dedication to his responsibilities.

In light of these events, friends and associates of the royal couple have also voiced their concerns about King Charles' health and work habits.

One source highlighted: "He has cancer. He is not well. Camilla has been telling him to take a break, but he is a workaholic, he won't listen."