‘He is a Workaholic’: Queen Camilla Fears King Charles is ‘Working Too Hard’ Toward an Early Grave
Queen Camilla is worried about King Charles III's demanding schedule and its potential harm to his ongoing battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Camilla, 77, reportedly advocated for her husband to prioritize his health and well-being.
A close source to the Queen shared: "She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that's before you even get to the Australia tour."
Despite these sentiments, the 75-year-old king is determined to fulfill his royal duties and demonstrate a strong work ethic and dedication to his responsibilities.
In light of these events, friends and associates of the royal couple have also voiced their concerns about King Charles' health and work habits.
One source highlighted: "He has cancer. He is not well. Camilla has been telling him to take a break, but he is a workaholic, he won't listen."
According to insiders at Buckingham Palace, the week started with King Charles attending a traditional Balmoral welcoming ceremony, followed by a visit to Southport, a town in the northern regions of England deeply affected by a mass stabbing in July.
The monarch then traveled to London for a private meeting with the bereaved families of three children who lost their lives. Subsequently, King Charles underwent cancer treatment in London before returning to Balmoral.
The decision to visit Southport was viewed as a heartfelt gesture by the monarch to provide solace and unity to the affected population. However, some voices within Buckingham Palace have allegedly raised concerns about the King's demanding schedule potentially hindering his recovery process.
Amidst these discussions, rumors have circulated about King Charles' future plans, including speculations about the fate of the Royal Lodge and its potential transition to Queen Camilla.
Despite these conjectures, a friend of the King defended his actions, telling outlets: "There is not really much point being king if you're not going to act like a king. I think the reference point here was the Grenfell fire (when a London housing block caught fire with many deaths)."
"Queen Elizabeth's visit was an important gesture to the community. Charles is and always has been a workaholic. This is his destiny", they continued to explain. "If he put his feet up at Balmoral and sat around feeling sorry for himself, his morale would crumble, and that's what really matters. Whatever time remains to him will be spent doing the job to the best of his ability."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the leader of England told Prince Andrew's ten-member security detail at the mansion that their contracts would not be renewed in the fall, leaving people to believe Charles may be forcing his brother to downsize to a smaller property.
The Daily Beast spoke with insiders regarding King Charles' busy schedule and Camilla's concerns.
